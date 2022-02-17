Immunicum : Year-end report Jan-Dec 2021

Immunicum today is a company which applies its leading expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to address two major challenges in cancer therapy: tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors. Tumor recurrence is the underlying cause for the vast majority of cancer deaths worldwide. Immunicum focuses on the prevention or delay of tumor recurrence with the intra- dermal immune primer DCP-001, which activates the immune system following successful initial treatment and addresses tumors with a high recurrence rate such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and ovarian cancer.

The other focus area pursued by Immunicum comprises hard-to-treat established tumors that respond poorly to existing therapies, including currently available immunotherapies. To direct the immune system towards such treatment-resistant tumors is at the heart of our intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in a broad range of solid tumors and for which we have earmarked gastro-intestinal stromal tumors (GIST) as a prioritized indication.

Next to advancing our clinical pipe- line, Immunicum continues to invest in research and development to further strengthen the technology basis of the company, including the optimization of our manufacturing processes and the development of next-generation immune primers.