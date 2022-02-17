Immunicum : Year-end report Jan-Dec 2021

Result for the quarter amounted to KSEK -32,844(-47,880).
Earnings/loss per share and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK-0,16(-0,58).
CORPORATE
Immunicum appoints Lotta Ferm as Chief Financial
Officer.
CLINICAL
Immunicum presented Phase II data demonstrating reduced minimal residual disease (MRD) and improved survival with DCP-001 treatment in AML patients at ASH 2021.
Immunicum completed the Phase Ib portion and con- firmed the early closure of the ILIAD study. In Q4 2021, the company concluded a comprehensive oncology market analysis and decided to select Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) as the development focus for ilixadencel in 2022.
R&D
Immunicum published DCP-001 mechanism of action in the journal CELLS and presented the data at The
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual
Meeting.
Immunicum and PCI Biotech extended their research collaboration to explore novel cancer vaccination treat- ments.
COVID-19
To date, Immunicum has experienced only limited im- pact to its operations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a modest delay to the initiation of the Phase I ALISON study in ovarian cancer in the first half of 2021.
For further information, please go to the risk section on page 19 in the full report.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER
END OF PERIOD
Immunicum transferred certain non-core patent rights for modified adenovirus to Elicera Therapeutics
Financial summary*
2021
2020
2021
2020
Amounts in KSEK
oct-dec
oct-dec
jan-dec
jan-dec
Operating profit/loss
-31,746
-46,646
-130,100
-86,027
Net profit/loss
-32,843
-47,880
-133,410
-89,248
Earnings/loss per share,
before and after dilution (SEK)
-0,16
-0,58
-0,73
-1,17
Cash
155,313
167,643
155,313
167,643
Shareholders equity
656,742
661,094
656,742
661,094
Number of employees
30
28
29
29
On December 21, 2020, Immunicum AB acquired DCPrime BV. The transaction resulted in the owners of the acquired company
( DCPrime) having deemed control of the acquiring company (Immunicum). The acquisition is therefore accounted for as a reverse acquisition. The consolidated financial statements, for prior period, thus only consist of DCPrime BV until the time of acquisition, December 21, 2020. This means that the result for full year 2020 refers to DCPrime BV's result for the entire financial year and
Immunicum AB's result for the last 10 days of 2020. The result for 2021 refers to the consolidated group.
Year-end report • January-December 2021
2
CEO Comment
Following the integration of DCPrime and Immunicum in the first quarter of 2021, our teams in Sweden and the Netherlands grew together even more into one coherent, talented and very committed team. The expertise we have gathered and continue to build in order to advance our understanding of cancer immunology, the unique immune priming pathways induced by our products and the optimization of our manufacturing processes is a strong outcome and direct result of the merger.
Immunicum today is a company which applies its leading expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to address two major challenges in cancer therapy: tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors. Tumor recurrence is the underlying cause for the vast majority of cancer deaths worldwide. Immunicum focuses on the prevention or delay of tumor recurrence with the intra- dermal immune primer DCP-001, which activates the immune system following successful initial treatment and addresses tumors with a high recurrence rate such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and ovarian cancer.
The other focus area pursued by Immunicum comprises hard-to-treat established tumors that respond poorly to existing therapies, including currently available immunotherapies. To direct the immune system towards such treatment-resistant tumors is at the heart of our intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in a broad range of solid tumors and for which we have earmarked gastro-intestinal stromal tumors (GIST) as a prioritized indication.
Next to advancing our clinical pipe- line, Immunicum continues to invest in research and development to further strengthen the technology basis of the company, including the optimization of our manufacturing processes and the development of next-generation immune primers.
Clinical pipeline progress provides the basis for Immunicum's positioning in cancer therapy
In the fourth quarter of 2021, we provided for a number of clinical trial updates, including last December's update on the ILIAD trial, in which ilixadencel was combined with the immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) pembrolizumab. We announced the successful completion of the trial based on safety and feasibility. In addition, a number of observations relating to potential efficacy was recorded, specifically in CPI-pretreat- ed patients. Based on the evaluation of the clinical data observed with ilixadencel in a broad range of difficult -to-treat tumors, combined with a thorough review of the potential positioning in the cancer therapy land-
»Tumor recurrence is the underlying cause for the vast majority of cancer deaths worldwide. «
scape, we plan to continue development of ilixadencel in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) through the initiation of a phase II study in 2022.
In December, we also reported an update of the ADVANCE II trial, studying DCP-001 in AML. The data presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) demonstrate the potential of the product to activate the immune system and control residual disease, in order to prevent or delay tumor recurrence following intial treatment. The Phase II data demonstrate the ability of DCP-001 as a monother- apy to reduce measurable residual disease (MRD), including 4 out of 19 patients in which no residual disease could be detected anymore (MRD negative) following DCP-001 vacci-
Year-end report • January-December 2021
3
»In both of our focus areas - tumor recurrence and hard- to-treat established tumors - significant and broad impact across a range of cancer types is possible «
nation. The data provide for an initial validation to position DCP-001 as a potential novel AML maintenance therapy, an area with great unmet medical need because of the high relapse rates in AML. Immunicum has successfully conducted preclinical studies demonstrating the combination potential of DCP-001 with current standard of care drugs in AML, such as azacytidine and venetoclax, as well as upcoming therapies such as CD47 inhibitors. In 2022, we will focus on additional data read-outs from the ADVANCE II trial and preparing the further clinical development strategy to optimally position DCP-001 in AML maintenance.
Based on promising preclinical studies demonstrating the induction of anti-tumor responses in humanized mouse models and in white blood cells from ovarian cancer patients, Immunicum has initiated a Phase I clinical trial with DCP-001 in ovarian cancer. Although ovarian cancer is very responsive to initial treatment with chemotherapeutic agents, it is still the deadliest gynecological malignancy due to its high recurrence rate. More than 70% of ovarian cancer patients are expected to suffer from tumor recurrence within 2 years after primary therapy, thus creating a medical need for maintenance therapies similar to AML. The currently active
Phase I ALISON trial is a single-center,open-label study evaluating safety and feasibility of DCP-001 in ovarian cancer. The study is carried out by the renowned group of Prof Dr Hans Ni- jman at the University Medical Centre in Groningen, The Netherlands. Recruitment for the ALISON trial started in June 2021 and the study is on track to deliver first data in 2022.
R&D supports the clinical pipeline and strengthens the technology basis
In the fourth quarter of 2021, we have presented compelling data describing the mode of action of DCP-001, demonstrating how intradermal administration leads to the activation of the immune system via the patient's own antigen-presenting cells. The data were presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November and in the same month published in detail as a research article in
the peer-reviewed journal CELLS, accessible via our website. The study supports a mechanism of action whereby injection of DCP-001 leads to a transfer of antigenic material, including tumor-associated antigens, to antigen-presenting cells in the skin. This results in the activation and migration of these cells out of the skin and the triggering of an immune
response against tumor cells. The ease of administration via simple in- tradermal injection bundled with an excellent safety profile, make for an excellent product profile of DCP-001 as a potential maintenance therapy. The study also provided rationale for potential novel combination thera- pies, particularly with CD47 inhibitors which are currently in late-stage clinical development for hematological malignancies.
Throughout 2021, we integrated ilixadencel process development in our in-house process development activities, aimed at improving and further developing our manufacturing processes towards making them suitable for pivotal-stage trials and eventual commercialization. To handle this work internally not only results in significant cost savings, but also provides for more control and the capturing of additional value by the company. Our new R&D facility in Leiden will be instrumental in this regard and is progressing towards completion in the first half of 2022.
These product-related developments were accompanied by a multitude of internal milestones and progress made on multiple fronts, including publications and the generation of additional intellectual property. Collaborations like our relationship with
Year-end report • January-December 2021
4
PCI Biotech, which we extended end of November, are a testament to our commitment to keep innovating also in collaboration with other parties.
Outlook
In both of our focus areas - tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors - significant and broad impact across a range of cancer types is possible. That said, to increase the likelihood of success and speed to market, we have to focus and prioritize our development strategy based on those indications where our products have the best chances of standing out in a constantly evolving therapeutic landscape. The significant progress made in our clinical pipeline in 2021 places Immunicum in a position
to confidently pursue potentially ground-breaking approaches in cancer immunotherapy based on competitive efficacy in the priori- tized indications, combined with the benefits of a benign safety profile and relative ease of administration.
For DCP-001, the main window of opportunity lies clearly in AML maintenance therapy, which has historically been held back by a lack of effective and non-toxic agents. With
the recent approval of oral azacyt- idine in the US and in Europe, AML maintenance therapy is becoming more widely adopted. Immunicum is well positioned to contribute a novel therapeutic option based on
distinct and potentially synergis- tic mode of action and a favorable safety profile.
For ilixadencel, the upcoming clinical Phase II study in GIST is being designed to deliver a clear efficacy signal in this hard-to-treat cancer indication with significant unmet medical need. It builds on the promising exploratory study in GIST concluded in 2020, which met its primary endpoint of safety in combination with different tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). The study also provided early signs of clinical benefit in two out of six patients that showed tumor shrinkage after adding ilixadencel to TKI treatment despite previous tumor progression on the same TKI, consistent with the patterns of clinical efficacy observed in other indications including kidney cancer.
Going forward, Immunicum, will continue to bring forward next-generation approaches addressing tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat tumors, while also exploring poten-
tial synergies at the intersection of these two therapeutic strategies. Immunicum is making constant progress in unlocking the synergies between the company's broadened technology platform with a portfolio of next-generation immune primers and vaccination concepts in early development.
I want to thank the entire staff of Immunicum for their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work. I also want to thank our academic and business partners who contribute to the company's progress. And I want to thank you, our Shareholders, who continued to support Immunicum through the rationalization and focusing of our pipeline portfolio and a generally difficult year for the capital markets and the biotech sector at large. We confidently move forward on the path now set out for the company, addressing key challenges in today's cancer therapy on the basis of science that is allowed to explore the unknown, while putting patients' needs first.
Thank you,
Erik Manting, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Year-end report • January-December 2021
5
