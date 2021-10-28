Interim report Jan-Sep 2021

Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK -245(-).
Result for the quarter amounted to KSEK -26,866(-15,960).
Earnings/loss per share and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -0,13(-0,22).
Immunicum announced the outcome of the subscrip- tion of employee stock options and restricted share units in the incentive program LTI 2021/2024 resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021. In total, 1,286,092 employee stock options and 660,000 restrict- ed share units have been subscribed, representing a dilution of 0.97 percent if all employee stock options and restricted share units are exercised.
Immunicum announced the appointment of Ada M. Kruisbeek, PhD, Sjoerd H. van der Burg, PhD, and Tanja D. de Gruijl, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The leading experts in cancer immunology were previ- ously members of the SAB of DCprime and join existing Immunicum SAB members, Inge Marie Svane, MD, PhD, and Pawel Kalinski MD, PhD. Dr Kruisbeek serves as chair of the SAB.
Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immuni- cum, attended the 6th CAR-TCR Summit as an expert speaker in a workshop on 30 August. He presented the potential use of Immunicum's platforms ilixadencel and DCOne® to improve the quality of T cells for CAR-T and
other adoptive T cell-based cancer therapies.
Chief Executive Officer, Erik Manting, presented at the Pareto Securities' 12th Annual Healthcare Conference, September 1-2.
CLINICAL
Immunicum received a positive recommendation by the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the use of ilixadencel in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, based on the ongoing Phase Ib part of the ILIAD clinical study in mul- tiple solid tumor indications.
PRECLINICAL
Immunicum announced a new research collaboration with the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), to explore novel treatment options for ovarian cancer based on the combination of Immunicum's cell-based cancer vaccine platform with immune checkpoint inhibitors (CPI). The project is supported by a grant from Health~Holland, Top Sector Life Sciences & Health (LSH).
COVID-19 STATEMENT
Immunicum has taken action to minimize the effect of the Covid-19 situation on operations.
Financial summary*
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
KSEK unless otherwise stated
jul-sep
jul-sep
jan-sep
jan-sep
Helår
Operating profit/loss
-26,297
-15,524
-98,354
-39,382
-86,027
Net profit/loss
-26,866
-15,960
-100,567
-41,368
-89,248
Earnings/loss per share,
before and after dilution (SEK)
-0,13
-0,22
-0,56
-0,56
-1,17
Cash
181,504
13,620
181,504
13,620
167,643
Shareholders equity
688,986
-10,148
688,986
-10,148
661,094
Number of employees
29
20
29
20
29
On December 21, 2020, Immunicum AB acquired DCPrime BV. The transaction resulted in the owners of the acquired company ( DCPrime) having deemed control of the acquiring company (Immunicum). The acquisition is therefore accounted for as a reverse acquisition. The consolidated financial statements, for prior period, thus only consist of DCPrime BV until the time of acquisition, December 21, 2020. This means that the result for full year 2020 refers to
DCPrime BV's result for the entire financial year and Immunicum AB's result for the last 10 days of 2020. The result for 2021 refers to the consolidated group.
CEO Comment
In the third quarter of 2021, Immunicum has made significant progress in its pipeline development. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for the ongoing ILIAD study confirmed the safety of Immunicum's intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel in combination with the leading immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.
Further data from the ILIAD study are expected in the fourth quarter, 2021.
Immunicum is preparing to present an update on the fully enrolled ADVANCE II study at the American Society for Hematology meeting (ASH), to be held in December 2021. In the ADVANCE II study, DCP-001 relapse vaccination is being investigated as a prospective monotherapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with measurable residual disease (MRD) often associated with a high relapse rate. Following DCP-001 vaccination, the MRD status, progression-free status and overall survival are monitored, combined with immunomonitoring data, to assess whether the vaccination leads to improved immune control over residual disease. If successful, the study will pave the way for DCP-001 as a potential new maintenance therapy in AML.
Based on preclinical work presented at different conferences, including recently at the European Society for Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) meeting, we have initiated the Phase I ALISON study, a relapse vaccination study in ovarian cancer. The ALISON study is being carried out in collaboration with renowned Prof. Hans Nijman and his colleagues at the University Medical Centre Groningen (UMCG), The Netherlands. The joint expertise between Immunicum and UMCG has also resulted in a research collaboration focusing on potential synergies between relapse vaccination and checkpoint inhibitors in ovarian cancer. This collaboration, announced in the third quarter of 2021, is supported by a grant from Health~Holland. While we are collecting and evaluating data from these
clinical studies, we are also preparing for the next phase of our therapeutic and vaccine pipeline development with the help of world-leading clinical experts. Immunicum anticipates providing an update on the clinical trial strategy and outlook in the first quarter of 2022, following the receipt of additional data from the ILIAD and ADVANCE II studies.
Fortifying Immunicum's R&D basis
Immunicum continues to invest in process development for both of its lead programs -DCP-001 and ilixadencel, which are off-the-shelf products based on our leading expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology. An advantage of allogeneic products is the prospect of overcoming the high variability and complex logistics associated with autologous cell-based therapies derived from patient material. By building out our process development know-how and
»Immunicum has built up leading expertise in its own labs and through a global research network with academic partners«
skills, Immunicum is in a better position to develop robust and scalable manufacturing processes required for larger clinical studies and com- mercialization.
While we are collecting and evaluating data of the clinical studies, we are preparing for the next phase of clinical pipeline development with the help of world-leading clinical experts«
Ilixadencel is a product derived from healthy donors, which makes it dependent on the logistics of collecting material from individual donors and subject to the intrinsic variability associated with it. Our ilixadencel process development efforts therefore focus on reducing product variability and establishment of comparability criteria.
In contrast, DCP-001 is derived from a cell line, with the advantage of having
An advantage of allogeneic products is the possibility to overcome the challenges of high variability and complex logistics associated with autologous cell- based therapies derived from patient material«
unconditional access to the same starting material for each production batch. For continued DCP-001 process development, we are primarily focusing on increasing cell densities and improving scalability. Because this development work is carried out in-house, as opposed to through third parties, we can realize cost efficien- cies, gain additional control over our products and capture more value for our shareholders.
Another key aspect of developing allogeneic cell-based products is the understanding of their mode of action. Immunicum has built up leading expertise in its own labs and through a global research network with academic partners. These ongoing research programs support our
pipeline development, by providing for additional data on our lead product candidates and providing the basis for potential new clinical programs. Our research network also continues to strengthen Immuni- cum's scientific leadership in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology, as exemplified by regular presentations of our data at scientific conferences, including the upcoming Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference in November.
Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021
Immunicum is committed to executing its strategy to address hard-to-treat solid tumors and the prevention of tumor recurrence. The ADVANCE II study update anticipat-
ed in December 2021 represents an important milestone in the positioning of DCP-001 as a potential novel maintenance therapy in AML. Based on these results, and further evaluation of the ilixadencel data including the Phase Ib ILIAD study, we will be in a position to provide an outlook of our clinical pipeline in early 2022. In the meantime, we have moved to a new location in Stockholm, Sweden and are preparing to move our R&D activities to new facilities in Leiden.
I would like to thank our employees, investigators, patients and shareholders for their continued support.
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
Immunicum in Short
Immunicum's objective is to become an international, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company in the field of cancer immunotherapy, with scientific leadership in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology.
Immunicum aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients by focusing on two main challenges, being hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of tumor recurrence, with products that combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile.
Complementary approaches from unique underlying biology
Immunicum is developing off-the-shelf,cell-based products that are highly immunogenic based on underlying allogeneic dendritic cell biology and which have the potential to activate the patient's own immune system against cancer. The Company's lead programs, ilixadencel and DCP-001, are derived from healthy donor material and from Immunicum's proprietary DCOne® cell line, respec- tively. Immunicum is developing ilixadencel to address the tumor burden of established tumors via intratumoral immune priming and DCP-001 as a cancer relapse vaccine, aimed at the reduction of tumor recurrence following initial treatment.
Ilixadencel - an intratumoral immune primer
The Company has been evaluating ilixadencel in combination with existing cancer therapies in several diffi-
cult-to-treat solid tumor indications, including renal cell cancer, hepatocellular cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors, Ilixadencel, which consists of proinflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells sourced from healthy donors,
is injected into the tumor of a cancer patient to create an inflammatory environment and ultimately a specific immune response against that tumor. In an analysis of the Company's ongoing Phase Ib part of the ILIAD trial by an independent DSMB, ilixadencel was determined to be safe in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, thereby underscoring its potential as a safe and feasible combination therapy. Immunicum expects additional results of the Phase Ib part in Q4.
DCP-001 - a novel cancer relapse vaccine
DCP-001 relapse vaccination is currently being studied in acute myeloid leukemia and ovarian cancer as a potential therapy to reduce tumor recurrence. DCP-001 is an intradermal vaccine derived from the Company's proprietary DCOne® leukemic cell line. During manufacturing, DCOne cells are shifted towards a mature dendritic cell phenotype, which results in cells that are highly immuno- genic and expressing a multitude of tumor antigens, providing the basis for an attractive cancer vaccine candidate for a number of blood-borne and solid tumor indications. In addition to the ongoing Phase II ADVANCE II study in
