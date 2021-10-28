Interim report Jan-Sep 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, Immunicum has made significant progress in its pipeline development. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for the ongoing ILIAD study confirmed the safety of Immunicum's intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel in combination with the leading immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.

Immunicum is preparing to present an update on the fully enrolled ADVANCE II study at the American Society for Hematology meeting (ASH), to be held in December 2021. In the ADVANCE II study, DCP-001 relapse vaccination is being investigated as a prospective monotherapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with measurable residual disease (MRD) often associated with a high relapse rate. Following DCP-001 vaccination, the MRD status, progression-free status and overall survival are monitored, combined with immunomonitoring data, to assess whether the vaccination leads to improved immune control over residual disease. If successful, the study will pave the way for DCP-001 as a potential new maintenance therapy in AML. Based on preclinical work presented at different conferences, including recently at the European Society for Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) meeting, we have initiated the Phase I ALISON study, a relapse vaccination study in ovarian cancer. The ALISON study is being carried out in collaboration with renowned Prof. Hans Nijman and his colleagues at the University Medical Centre Groningen (UMCG), The Netherlands. The joint expertise between Immunicum and UMCG has also resulted in a research collaboration focusing on potential synergies between relapse vaccination and checkpoint inhibitors in ovarian cancer. This collaboration, announced in the third quarter of 2021, is supported by a grant from Health~Holland. While we are collecting and evaluating data from these

clinical studies, we are also preparing for the next phase of our therapeutic and vaccine pipeline development with the help of world-leading clinical experts. Immunicum anticipates providing an update on the clinical trial strategy and outlook in the first quarter of 2022, following the receipt of additional data from the ILIAD and ADVANCE II studies. Fortifying Immunicum's R&D basis Immunicum continues to invest in process development for both of its lead programs -DCP-001 and ilixadencel, which are off-the-shelf products based on our leading expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology. An advantage of allogeneic products is the prospect of overcoming the high variability and complex logistics associated with autologous cell-based therapies derived from patient material. By building out our process development know-how and