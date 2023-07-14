NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased ImmunityBio between May 23, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 29, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, ImmunityBio, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as "Anktiva"; (ii) one or more of the Company's third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

