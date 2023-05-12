Advanced search
    IBRX   US45256X1037

IMMUNITYBIO, INC.

(IBRX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:30:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
2.845 USD   +1.97%
08:11aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ImmunityBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
07:52aPiper Sandler Downgrades ImmunityBio to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $4 From $10
MT
05/11Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ImmunityBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ImmunityBio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/12/2023 | 08:11am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ImmunityBio announced on May 11, 2023, that it “has received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on May 9, 2023 regarding its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its product candidate, Anktiva™ (N-803) in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (“BCG”) for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”) with carcinoma in situ (“CIS”) with or without Ta or T1 disease. The letter indicates that the FDA has determined that it cannot approve the BLA in its present form, and the FDA has made recommendations to address the issues raised.” Based on this news, shares of ImmunityBio fell by more than 54% in morning trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2,60 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 216 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 468x
Capi. / Sales 2024 77,0x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard Adcock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Sachs Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Soon-Shiong Co-Chairman & Chief Medical Officer
Sandeep K. Reddy Chief Medical Officer
Hans Georg Klingemann Chief Science OfficerCellular
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNITYBIO, INC.-44.97%1 216
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED21.34%90 246
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.89%79 858
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.31%28 675
GENMAB A/S-2.45%27 421
BEIGENE, LTD.11.21%25 571
