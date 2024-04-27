Immunitybio, Inc. is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Using its proprietary platforms that amplify both the innate and adaptive branches of the immune system, its advances therapies and vaccines to defeat urologic and other cancers, as well as infectious diseases. Its platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to attack cancer and infectious pathogens by activating both the innate immune system, including NK cells, dendritic cells, and macrophages, as well as the adaptive immune system comprising, B and T cells, in an orchestrated manner. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA and recombinant protein vaccines, and cell therapies. Its lead biologic commercial product candidate Anktiva is an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein.

