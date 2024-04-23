By Colin Kellaher

Shares of ImmunityBio jumped more than 25% in premarket trading Tuesday after the immunotherapy company received Food and Drug Administration approval of its Anktiva treatment for certain patients with bladder cancer.

ImmunityBio late Monday said the FDA green light covers Anktiva plus Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

The San Diego company said it expects Anktiva to be available in the U.S. by mid-May.

ImmunityBio shares, which closed Monday at $4.94, were recently up nearly 27% at $6.26 in premarket trading.

