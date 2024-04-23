April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA approved ImmunityBio's combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, the regulator said on Monday, which would help bring the company's first product to market. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
ImmunityBio, Inc.
Equities
IBRX
US45256X1037
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.94 USD
|-6.26%
|-5.73%
|-1.59%
|Apr. 17
|ImmunityBio Files Mixed Shelf
|MT
|Mar. 26
|North American Morning Briefing : Markets Steady -2-
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.59%
|3.57B
|+2.49%
|96.37B
|-1.86%
|21.37B
|-16.61%
|20.92B
|-5.80%
|18.64B
|-42.14%
|16.4B
|-27.40%
|13.53B
|+1.44%
|13.28B
|+21.29%
|10.85B
|-21.79%
|8.4B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- IBRX Stock
- News ImmunityBio, Inc.
- U.S. FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy