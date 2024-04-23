April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA had approved ImmunityBio's combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, the company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.94 USD
|-6.26%
|-5.73%
|-1.59%
|04:02am
|US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy
|RE
|12:25am
|U.S. FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy
|RE
April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA had approved ImmunityBio's combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer, the company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Puyaan Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
|US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy
|RE
|U.S. FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy
|RE
|ImmunityBio Files Mixed Shelf
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Markets Steady -2-
|DJ
|Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on ImmunityBio to $5 From $4, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|ImmunityBio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|ImmunityBio Announces Data from A Phase 1 Pilot Study
|CI
|ImmunityBio Says Cancer Vaccine Trial Moving to Controlled Phase
|MT
|ImmunityBio, Inc. Announces Full Accrual of First Two Phases of Cancer Vaccine Trial in Participants with Lynch Syndrome and Initiation of Randomized Controlled Phase of the Trial
|CI
|Immunitybio, Inc. Announces Findings from Patient-Reported Outcomes of Participants in the Phase 2/3 Quilt 3.032 Study of N-803 Plus BCG
|CI
|US Equity Markets Close Lower Tuesday Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|ImmunityBio Secures $320 Million Investment From Oberland Capital
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care
|MT
|Top Stories at Midday: US Construction Spending Up 0.4% in November; Avangrid-PNM Resources Deal Terminated; Terreno Realty Sells California Property for $15.9 Million; ImmunityBio Secures $320 Million Investment
|MT
|ImmunityBio, Inc. announced that it has received $9.999194 million in funding
|CI
|ImmunityBio, Inc.(NasdaqGS:IBRX) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
|CI
|ImmunityBio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|ImmunityBio, Inc. Announces First Data for Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK Cells in Small Cell Lung Cancer at SITC Meeting Show Promising Anti-Tumor Activity
|CI
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Thursday Afternoon
|MT
|ImmunityBio Shares Rise After FDA Accepted Resubmitted Biologics License Application for N-803 Plus BCG
|MT
|ImmunityBio Shares Rally as FDA Accepts N-803 Resubmission
|DJ
|ImmunityBio Says FDA Accepted Resubmitted Biologics License Application for N-803 Plus BCG
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.59%
|3.57B
|+2.49%
|96.37B
|-1.86%
|21.37B
|-16.61%
|20.92B
|-5.80%
|18.64B
|-42.14%
|16.4B
|-27.40%
|13.53B
|+1.44%
|13.28B
|+21.29%
|10.85B
|-21.79%
|8.4B