Corporate Presentation - November 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may include statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for the Company's product candidates; the potential clinical benefit of the Company's product candidates; the timing and outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities; and the success of any licensing or partnering opportunities. Each of these forward- looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and projections made by management and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual events, outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the fact that initial data from clinical trials may not be indicative, and are not guarantees, of the final results of the clinical trials and are subject to the risk that one or more clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues and or more patient data becomes available. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Immunocore's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Such risks may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on Immunocore's business and the overall global economy. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Immunocore undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Immunocore's own internal estimates and research. While Immunocore believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third -party sources.

2