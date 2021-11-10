INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST Send by mail :

Page Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 2 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Notes to the Financial Statements 6

1 Immunocore Holdings plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Notes 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 Revenue 3 5,924 6,652 19,927 22,694 Total revenue 5,924 6,652 19,927 22,694 Net other operating (expense) / income (28 ) 52 (70 ) 408 Research and development costs (16,798 ) (20,409 ) (53,154 ) (57,566 ) Administrative expenses 4 (20,048 ) (9,714 ) (64,033 ) (31,569 ) Operating loss (30,950 ) (23,419 ) (97,330 ) (66,033 ) Finance income 5 8 367 42 1,972 Finance costs 6 (1,317 ) (570 ) (4,465 ) (2,272 ) Non-operating expense (1,309 ) (203 ) (4,423 ) (300 ) Loss before taxation (32,259 ) (23,622 ) (101,753 ) (66,333 ) Income tax credit 7 2,125 4,265 9,619 11,120 Loss for the period (30,134 ) (19,357 ) (92,134 ) (55,213 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income Other comprehensive (loss) / income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (38 ) 16 (92 ) 338 Total other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period (38 ) 16 (92 ) 338 Total comprehensive loss for the period (30,172 ) (19,341 ) (92,226 ) (54,875 ) Basic and diluted loss per share - £ 8 (0.69 ) (0.72 ) (2.19 ) (2.02 )

The accompanying notes form part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 Immunocore Holdings plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at

Notes September 30, 2021 £'000 December 31, 2020 £'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 10,043 13,754 Right of use assets 22,772 23,093 Investment in sub-lease 188 776 Other non-current financial assets 5,609 4,410 Deferred tax asset 2,257 2,230 Total non-current assets 40,869 44,263 Current assets Trade and other receivables 10 10,765 10,280 Tax receivable 22,555 12,935 Cash and cash equivalents 256,551 129,716 Total current assets 289,871 152,931 Total assets 330,740 197,194 Equity Share capital 12 88 64 Share premium 12 211,930 - Foreign currency translation reserve 12 71 163 Other reserves 12 386,167 386,167 Share-based payment reserve 12, 13 45,634 18,821 Accumulated deficit (442,003 ) (349,869 ) Total equity 201,887 55,346 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 11 37,280 36,654 Deferred revenue 3 10,681 24,868 Lease liabilities 25,486 25,190 Provisions 81 138 Total non-current liabilities 73,528 86,850 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 11 546 - Trade and other payables 14 28,815 25,728 Deferred revenue 3 24,450 27,118 Lease liabilities 1,369 2,043 Provisions 145 109 Total current liabilities 55,325 54,998 Total liabilities 128,853 141,848 Total equity and liabilities 330,740 197,194

The accompanying notes form part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3 Immunocore Holdings plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

​ Notes Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Foreign currency translation reserve £'000 Share- based payment reserve £'000 Other reserve £'000 Accumulated deficit £'000 Total equity £'000 At January 1, 2021 - adjusted 12 64 - 163 18,821 386,167 (349,869 ) 55,346 Loss for the period - - - - - (92,134 ) (92,134 ) Other comprehensive loss - - (92 ) - - - (92 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (92 ) - - (92,134 ) (92,226 ) Issue of share capital 12 24 210,961 - - - - 210,985 Exercise of share options 12 - 644 - - - - 644 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 12, 13 - 325 - 26,813 - - 27,138 At September 30, 2021 88 211,930 71 45,634 386,167 (442,003 ) 201,887

​ Notes Share capital £'000 Share premium £'000 Foreign currency translation reserve £'000 Share- based payment reserve £'000 Other reserve £'000 Accumulated deficit £'000 Total equity £'000 At January 1, 2020 - adjusted 12 49 - (32 ) 10,659 283,201 (279,106 ) 14,771 Loss for the period - - - - (55,213 ) (55,213 ) Other comprehensive income - - 338 - - - 338 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period - - 338 - - (55,213 ) (54,875 ) Conversion of interest-bearing loan - - - - - (510 ) (510 ) Derecognition of derivative liability - - - - - 3,840 3,840 Issue of share capital 12 6 - - - 47,135 - 47,141 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 12, 13 - - - 5,181 - - 5,181 At September 30, 2020 55 - 306 15,840 330,336 (330,989 ) 15,548

The accompanying notes form part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4 Immunocore Holdings plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (92,134 ) (55,213 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,194 4,527 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,100 1,926 Remeasurement of right of use assets 91 199 Loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 182 (148 ) Net finance costs 4,423 300 Foreign exchange loss 320 326 Equity settled share-based payment expenses 27,138 5,181 Income tax credit (9,619 ) (11,120 ) Working capital adjustments: Increase in trade and other receivables (1,684 ) (612 ) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables 3,085 (6,224 ) Movement in provisions and other charges (21 ) (50 ) Decrease in deferred liabilities (16,853 ) (18,670 ) Cash used in operations (79,778 ) (79,578 ) Net income tax credit received - 38,904 Net cash used in operating activities (79,778 ) (40,674 ) Cash flows from investing activities Bank interest received on cash and cash equivalents 15 676 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 64 52 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (730 ) (2,727 ) Lease capital contribution - 1,088 Proceeds from investment in sub-leases 549 241 Net cash flows used in investing activities (102 ) (670 ) Cash flows from financing activities Gross proceeds from issue of share capital 226,528 27,288 Costs from issue of share capital (15,543 ) (58 ) Exercise of share options 644 45 Interest paid on non-current interest-bearing loan (2,473 ) - Repayment of lease liabilities (2,465 ) (3,297 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 206,691 23,978 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126,811 (17,366 ) Net foreign exchange difference on cash held 24 87 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 129,716 73,966 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 256,551 56,687

The accompanying notes form part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5 Immunocore Holdings plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Organization and nature of business

General information

Immunocore Holdings plc (the "Company") is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales and has the following wholly owned subsidiaries, Immunocore Limited, Immunocore LLC, Immunocore Commercial LLC, Immunocore Ireland Limited and Immunocore Nominees Limited (collectively referred to as the "Group").

On February 9, 2021, the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 11,426,280 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 11,426,280 ordinary shares with nominal value of £0.002 per ordinary share for aggregate gross proceeds of $297,083,000. The Company's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "IMCR" on February 5, 2021. In addition to the ADSs sold in the IPO, the Company completed the concurrent sale of an additional 576,923 ADSs at the initial offering price of $26.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, in a private placement to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ("Gates Foundation").

The IPO and private placement to the Gates Foundation generated net proceeds of £210,985,000 after underwriting discounts, commissions and directly attributable offering expenses.

Prior to completion of the IPO, Immunocore Holdings Limited was incorporated in England and Wales on January 7, 2021. Following a subsequent corporate reorganization, Immunocore Holdings Limited became the ultimate parent company for the Group and was re-registered as a public limited company with the name Immunocore Holdings plc, the registrant. The corporate reorganization has been accounted for as a business combination under common control and therefore, Immunocore Holdings plc is a continuation of Immunocore Limited and its subsidiaries. The corporate reorganization has been given retrospective effect in these financial statements and such financial statements represent the financial statements of Immunocore Holdings plc.

The principal activity of the Group is pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX - I mmune m obilizing m onoclonal T CRs A gainst X disease - designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, the Group is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs.

2. Significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required for the full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021 (the "Annual Report").

6 The unaudited condensed and consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, as modified by the recognition of certain financial instruments measured at fair value and are presented in pounds sterling which is the Company's functional currency. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except where otherwise indicated.

Date of authorization

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared at the request of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and were approved by the Board on November 10, 2021 and signed on its behalf by Dr. Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Adoption of New Accounting Standards

There have been no recent new accounting standards that have had an impact on these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. New accounting standards not listed below were assessed and determined to be either not applicable or did not have a material impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements or processes. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 1, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), became effective. Phase 1 contained amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, and IFRS 7 related to the impact of interest rate benchmark reform on hedging relationships. These amendments were not applicable to the Group, as the Group does not have any hedging arrangements. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Group adopted the amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4, and IFRS 16 related to Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2, issued by the IASB, which addresses issues that might affect financial reporting during the reform on an interest rate benchmark. The only financial instrument subject to interest rate reform is the Group's loan and security agreement ("Loan Agreement") with Oxford Finance Luxembourg S.A.R.L. ("Oxford Finance"), which has a carrying amount of £37,280,000 as of September 30, 2021 (£36,654,000 as of December 31, 2020). Currently, borrowings under the Loan Agreement bear interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus 8.85%, with a minimum rate of 9.01% and a maximum rate of 12.01%. LIBOR is the subject of recent national, international, and other regulatory guidance and proposals for reform, which may cause LIBOR to cease to exist after 2021 or to perform differently than in the past. While the Group expects that alternatives to LIBOR will be implemented prior to the 2021 target date or that the 2021 cessation date may be extended, the consequences and timing of these developments cannot be predicted. There is currently no definitive information regarding the future utilization of LIBOR or of any replacement rate. A transition away from LIBOR as a benchmark for establishing the applicable interest rate may adversely affect the Group's outstanding variable-rate indebtedness.

Going concern

The Group reported cash and cash equivalents of £256,551,000and net current assets of £234,546,000 as at September 30, 2021, with an operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of £97,330,000 and net cash used in operating activities of £79,778,000. The negative operational cash flow was largely due to the continuing focus on the research, development, and clinical activities to advance the programs within the Group's pipeline. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed its IPO and the concurrent private placement to the Gates Foundation and received aggregate net proceeds of $286,887,000. Further, the Group's lead product candidate, tebentafusp, is undergoing Priority Review and Accelerated Assessment Procedure by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and European Medicines Agency, respectively, following acceptance of the Group's Biologics License Application, in the United States and Marketing Authorization Application in Europe. While the Group generated a negative operational cash flow overall, pre-product revenue of £474,000 was generated from sales of tebentafusp, the Group's lead product candidate, under a compassionate use program in France.

7 In assessing the going concern assumptions, the Board has undertaken an assessment of the current business and strategy forecasts covering a two-year period, which includes the potential receipt of commercial revenue assuming regulatory approval is received for tebentafusp. In assessing the downside risks, the Board has also considered a number of severe but plausible scenarios incorporating the impact of a delay or failure to receive regulatory approval for tebentafusp. As part of considering the downside risks, the Board has considered the impact of the ongoing coronavirus 2019 (''COVID-19'') pandemic and have concluded that the pandemic may have a future impact on the Group's business and implementation of its strategy and plans, but it anticipates that any such impact will be minimal on clinical trials or other business activities over the period assessed for going concern purposes. As of the date of these financial statements, the Company is not aware of any specific event or circumstance that would require the Company to update its estimates, assumptions and judgments or revise the carrying value of its assets or liabilities. Actual results could differ from these estimates, and any such differences may be material to the Company's financial statements.

Given the current cash position and the assessment performed, the Board is confident that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due until at least the third quarter of 2023 and therefore, have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis. As the Group continues to incur significant expenses in the pursuit of its business strategy, additional funding will be needed before further existing programs may be expected to reach commercialization, which would potentially lead to operational cash inflows. Until the Group can generate significant revenue from product sales, if ever, it expects to finance its operations through a combination of public or private equity offerings and debt financings or other sources, such as potential collaboration agreements, strategic alliances and licensing arrangements.

Estimates and judgements

The preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in conformity with IAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions. These judgments, estimates and assumptions affect the reported assets and liabilities as well as contingent liabilities and income and expenses in the financial period.

The estimates and associated assumptions are based on information available when the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared, historical experience and various other factors which are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Judgements and assumptions are primarily made in relation to revenue recognition, the valuation of ordinary shares prior to the IPO, the incremental borrowing rate for leases and valuation of derivatives.

Existing circumstances and assumptions about future developments may change due to market changes or circumstances arising that are beyond the Group's control. Hence, estimates may vary from the actual results.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which they become known and are applied prospectively.

Those judgements and estimates made, together with our significant accounting policies, are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2020, included in the Annual Report. There have been no material changes to these accounting policies for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. IPO-related expenses

Incremental costs incurred and directly attributable to the offering of securities were deducted from the related proceeds of the IPO. The net amount is recorded as contributed shareholders' equity in the period when such ordinary shares, represented by ADSs, were issued. Costs that are not incremental and directly attributable to issuing new shares, represented by ADSs, are recorded as an expense in the consolidated statements of loss and other comprehensive income. Costs that relate to both new share issuances and listing of existing shares are allocated between those functions on a rational and consistent basis. In the absence of a more specific basis for apportionment, an allocation of common costs based on the proportion of new ordinary shares issued to the total number of (new and existing) ordinary shares listed in the form of ADSs has been used.

8 Pre-product revenue

Pre-product revenue relates to the sale of tebentafusp under a compassionate use program in France. This program provides patients with access to tebentafusp prior to receipt of marketing approval and is recognized on delivery of tebentafusp to healthcare providers, which is the point in time when control is transferred. Such revenue is recognized net and represents the prices set by the Group that are expected to be retained after estimated deductions and to the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reversal of revenue will not occur. These variable, estimated deductions include both an estimate of government rebates payable and an estimate of returns in the case of expiry, damage or other instances. The total rebate payable by the Group is dependent on the outcome of price negotiations with the French government, and the Group makes an estimate of these amounts payable each reporting period based on available pricing information and the applicable regulations. Returns are estimated based on industry trends and information provided by the Group's distributors.

The estimates for rebates and returns deducted from pre-product revenue are recorded in the period the related pre-product revenue is recognized and are classified under Accruals within Trade and other payables in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Costs of pre-product revenue are expensed when incurred and include costs associated with previous manufacturing of tebentafusp and other third party selling expenses. Manufacturing costs are recognized within Research and development costs and other third party selling expenses are recognized within Administrative expenses. Costs associated with pre-product revenue up to September 30, 2021 are not material.

Pre-product revenue arrangements have standard payment terms and do not contain a significant financing component.

Trade Receivables

Trade receivables include amounts invoiced or contractually accrued where only the passage of time is required before payment is received under the Group's collaboration agreements and other revenue arrangements. Trade receivables are assessed for impairment using the simplified approach under IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, which requires lifetime expected losses to be recognized with the initial recognition of the receivable. As of September 30, 2021, the Group has determined that no allowance for such credit losses is required.

Inventories

Pre-launch inventories are goods manufactured for commercial sale. They are presented as assets in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position if there is a high probability of future economic benefits. Judgement is required in this assessment, and the Group has determined that regulatory marketing approval in a major market indicates high probability of future economic benefits. Since tebentafusp has not yet been approved for such sale by a regulatory body, the Group carries a full provision against the carrying amount of inventory manufactured for commercial sale to ensure such inventories are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at the lower of cost and net realizable value.

As at September 30, 2021, both the cost and associated provision of pre-launch inventories was £212,000. Costs associated with these inventories are recognized in Research and development expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Income. The cost is measured using a weighted average cost method and includes raw materials, external manufacturing costs, and other direct costs incurred in bringing inventories to their location and condition prior to sale.

9 3. Revenue

Revenue recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 arose primarily from collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Ltd ("GSK"), Eli Lilly and Company ("Eli Lilly") and Genentech, Inc. ("Genentech"). Revenue is presented by region in the table below based on the location of the customer.



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000

GSK 1,263 1,944 5,919 4,344 Eli Lilly - 424 - 3,522 Genentech 4,187 4,284 13,534 14,828 Total collaboration revenue 5,450 6,652 19,453 22,694 Pre-product revenue 474 - 474 - Total revenue 5,924 6,652 19,927 22,694 ​ United Kingdom 1,263 1,944 5,919 4,344 United States 4,187 4,708 13,534 18,350 European Union 474 - 474 - Total revenue 5,924 6,652 19,927 22,694

Genentech Collaboration During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Group recognized £4,187,000 and £13,534,000 of revenue, respectively, relating to the 2018 Genentech Agreement and Imm-C103C (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: £4,284,000 and £14,828,000, respectively). The revenue recognized represents both deductions from deferred revenue and research and development costs reimbursed, predominantly for clinical trial costs. Such reimbursements arise in order to ensure that research and development costs are shared equally under the agreement with Genentech. Of the revenue recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, £717,000 of revenue represents research and development costs reimbursements. This includes a deduction in revenue of £87,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Group recognized research and development cost reimbursements of £12,000 and £1,648,000 respectively.

GSK Collaboration During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Group recognized £1,263,000 and £5,919,000 of revenue, respectively, relating to the GSK Agreement (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: £1,944,000 and £4,344,000 respectively). Of the total revenue recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, £319,000 and £1,881,000 respectively, represented research and development cost reimbursement (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: £1,133,000 and £2,348,000 respectively). Such reimbursements arise where research and development costs in excess of a defined amount are incurred on one specified program. Following an annual portfolio review, in March 2021, GSK and the Group elected not to move forward with the expansion stage of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for GSK-01 targeting NY-ESO. GSK have forgone their option to acquire an exclusive license to this program and therefore, ownership of the program and NY-ESO target will remain with the Group. Accordingly, the balance of deferred revenue of £2,463,000 was released in full. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, GSK and the Group elected not to progress with the final program and the balance of deferred revenue of £735,000 was released in full.

10 Eli Lilly Collaboration During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Group recognized no revenue relating to the Eli Lilly Agreement (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: £424,000 and £3,522,000, respectively). During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, after a change in overall program focus under the collaboration, the £3,132,000 balance of deferred revenue related to the first program was released in full. While the focus of the remaining programs under the collaboration is reviewed, a deferred revenue balance of £7,361,000 is held under current liabilities in respect of both the second and third programs. Pre-product revenue During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Group recognized £474,000 of pre-product revenue, relating to the sale of tebentafusp under a compassionate use program in France.

Deferred revenue

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, deductions from deferred revenue represent revenue recognized during the period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020, there were no additions to deferred revenue.

The total revenue recognized during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was £5,924,000 and £19,927,000, respectively, of which £5,217,000 and £16,855,000, respectively, was included in deferred revenue at January 1, 2021. The remaining revenue recognized relates to the pre-product revenue from the sale of tebentafusp under a compassionate use program in France of £474,000 and reimbursed research and development costs under the GSK and Genentech collaboration agreements. The total revenue recognized during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was £6,652,000 and £22,694,000 respectively, of which £5,507,000 and £18,698,000, respectively, was included in deferred revenue at January 1, 2020 and the balance of £1,145,000 and £3,996,000 respectively, relates to reimbursed research and development costs. Reimbursed research and development costs are recognized gross as revenue. No revenue was recognized in the three or nine months ended September 30, 2021 relating to performance obligations satisfied in previous years (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: £nil).

​ At September 30, 2021 £'000 At December 31, 2020 £'000 Current deferred revenue: GSK - 2,668 Eli Lilly 7,361 7,361 Genentech 17,089 17,089 Current deferred revenue 24,450 27,118 Non-current deferred revenue: GSK - 1,371 Genentech 10,681 23,497 Non-current deferred revenue 10,681 24,868 Total deferred revenue 35,131 51,986

11 Deferred revenue is in respect of the upfront fee and development milestone consideration received from the various collaboration agreements in advance of services performed by the Group.

4. Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses include the non-cash share-based payment charge, which for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2021, was £8,152,000 and £24,435,000, respectively (for the three and nine month period ended September 30, 2020, £1,765,000 and £5,152,000).

5. Finance income



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, ​ 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 Bank and other interest on cash and cash equivalents 2 360 17 660 Interest on investment in sub-lease 6 7 25 25 Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability - - - 1,287 8 367 42 1,972

The derivative liability represents a foreign exchange call option over certain series B preferred shares which was settled in full in March 2020, resulting in a gain of £1,287,000 based on the fair value as at derecognition, and a credit to equity of £3,840,000.

The fair value of this derivative liability at the time of derecognition was determined using an option pricing model using a range of inputs both quoted, observable and unobservable in nature. The unobservable input was the expected final closing of the series B preferred share financing. The resulting derivative liability was not sensitive to changes in the expected close date nor in changes to other underlying input assumptions.

12 6. Finance costs

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, ​ 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 Interest expense on lease liabilities 428 570 1,301 1,847 Interest expense on financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 889 - 3,164 159 Loss from change in fair value of embedded derivative asset - - - 266 1,317 570 4,465 2,272

Interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is related to the $50.0 million of borrowings under the debt facility with Oxford Finance entered into on November 6, 2020 and includes £546,000, representing a fee of $750,000, that became payable to Oxford Finance upon the completion of the IPO (see Note 10).

Interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 related to the convertible loan with the Gates Foundation, which was partially converted into series B preferred shares in March 2020.

The convertible loan received from the Gates Foundation contains conversion features which were accounted for as an embedded derivative and separated from the convertible loan. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the loss from the change in fair value of the embedded derivative asset represented the movement in fair value of this embedded derivative asset on derecognition arising from the conversion of the loan into series B preferred shares in March 2020.

The fair value of this embedded derivative asset at the time of derecognition was determined using an option pricing model, discounted and probability weighted for the conversion features within the underlying convertible loan, which included unobservable (Level 3) inputs supported by little or no market activity. Significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement of the embedded derivative asset were predominantly regarding the probability of each of the conversion features occurring.

7. Income tax Income tax credit is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying the loss before taxation for the interim reporting period by the Group's best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax credit rate expected for the full financial year, adjusted for the tax effect of certain items recognized in full in the interim period. As such, the effective tax credit rate in the interim financial statements may differ from the Group's estimate of the effective tax credit rate for the annual financial statements.

The Group's consolidated effective tax credit rate for the three months ended September 20, 2021 was 6.6% (for the three months ended September 30, 2020: 18.1%), for the nine months ended September 20, 2021 was 9.5% (for the nine months ended September 30, 2020: 16.8%).

A deferred tax asset of £2,257,000 has been recognized as of September 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: £2,230,000) representing unused tax credits carried forward for Immunocore LLC following an annual assessment, or periodically as required, of all available and applicable information, including its forecasts of costs and future profitability and the resulting ability to reverse the recognized deferred tax assets over a short period of time.

13 8. Basic and diluted loss per share

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss for the period (£'000s) (30,134 ) (19,357 ) (92,134 ) (55,213 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares 43,796,084 27,024,168 42,030,746 27,306,935 Basic and diluted loss per share (£) (1) (0.69 ) (0.72 ) (2.19 ) (2.02 )

(1) The basic and diluted loss per share are adjusted for the (i) the exchange of shares of Immunocore Limited for shares of Immunocore Holdings Limited on a 1 for 100 basis, and (ii) the reorganization of the share capital of Immunocore Holdings plc, resulting in a consolidation with the effect of a 20 to 1 reverse stock split on the Company's ordinary shares and non-voting ordinary shares, all of which took place in connection with the IPO which closed on February 9, 2021. Refer to Note 12 for further information.

Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period attributable to the equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, including ordinary shares represented by ADSs. The dilutive effect of potential shares through equity settled transactions are considered to be anti-dilutive as they would decrease the loss per share and are, therefore, excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share.

9. Property, plant and equipment

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Group acquired assets at a cost of £728,000, of which £577,000 were additions to plant and equipment and primarily laboratory equipment. Leasehold improvements totaling £231,000 were written off during the period.

10. Trade and other receivables

​ September 30, 2021 £'000 December 31, 2020 £'000 Trade receivables 1,674 2,051 Other receivables 1,112 1,722 Prepayments and accrued income 7,979 6,507 ​ 10,765 10,280

Included within prepayments and accrued income are amounts paid in advance for clinical trials that are expected to be expensed within 12 months.

11. Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

​ September 30, 2021 £'000 December 31, 2020 £'000 Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings 546 - Non-current interest-bearing loans and borrowings 37,280 36,654 ​ 37,826 36,654

14 On November 6, 2020, the Group entered into a loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance for the provision of up to $100 million debt financing to be provided under three tranches, of which the first tranche of $50 million was received on execution of the agreement. Upon closing of the IPO on February 9, 2021, a fee of £546,000 ($750,000) became payable to Oxford Finance. The carrying value of the Oxford Finance loan approximates to the fair value of the loan.

12. Capital and reserves

IPO and Impact of Corporate Reorganization

On January 7, 2021 Immunocore Holdings Limited was incorporated as a private limited company under the laws of England and Wales with nominal assets and liabilities for the purpose of becoming the holding company of Immunocore Limited.

On January 22, 2021, each holder of series A preferred shares, series B preferred shares, series C preferred shares, Growth Shares and ordinary shares in Immunocore Limited, sold and transferred their shares to Immunocore Holdings Limited in exchange for 100 shares of the same class at par value of 0.01 pence in Immunocore Holdings Limited. Following this share exchange, Immunocore Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of Immunocore Holdings Limited.

All Immunocore Limited share options granted to directors and employees under share option plans that were in existence immediately prior to the reorganization were exchanged for share options in Immunocore Holdings Limited on a one-for-100 basis.

Following the share exchange, Immunocore Limited undertook a reorganization of its share capital to re-designate its series A preferred shares, series B preferred shares, series C preferred shares and Growth Shares into a single class of ordinary shares and subsequently undertook a share capital reduction, cancelling all amounts standing to the credit of its share premium account and cancelling 6,414,412 ordinary shares.

On February 1, 2021, Immunocore Holdings Limited was re-registered as a public limited company ("plc") with the name Immunocore Holdings plc. The Company's consolidated assets and liabilities immediately following the reorganization were the same as Immunocore Limited immediately before the reorganization.

Effective immediately prior to completion of the IPO, the Company re-organized its share capital whereby all of the outstanding series A preferred shares, series B preferred shares and series C preferred shares were re-designated as ordinary shares of the Company on a one for one basis. A total of 16,632,540 of the ordinary shares, following the re-designation of the series C preferred shares, were converted to a separate class of non-voting ordinary shares. A total of 6,250,000 Growth Shares were re-designated of which 4,324,000 of the Growth Shares were re-designated as deferred shares of the Company. The remaining 1,926,000 Growth Shares were re-designated in the ratio of one ordinary share, issued for non-cash consideration and three deferred shares.

Immediately following these re-designations referred to above every 20 ordinary shares of £0.0001 and every 20 non-voting ordinary shares of £0.0001 in the Company were consolidated into one ordinary share and one non-voting ordinary share of £0.002.

On February 9, 2021, the Company completed an IPO of 11,426,280 ADSs representing 11,426,280 ordinary shares with nominal value of £0.002 per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of $297,083,000. In addition to the ADSs sold in the IPO, the Company completed the concurrent sale of an additional 576,923 ADSs, representing 576,923 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.002 per ordinary share, at the initial offering price of $26.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, in a private placement to the Gates Foundation. The total aggregate gross proceeds were $312,083,000 (£226,528,000). A total of £15,543,000 representing underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses incurred incrementally and directly attributable to the offering of securities and have been deducted from the gross proceeds of the IPO.

15 Under the terms of the Company's agreement with the Gates Foundation, the Group is required to develop, manufacture and commercialize soluble TCR bispecific therapeutic candidates targeted to mutually agreed neglected diseases, currently HIV, with the potential to treat people at an affordable price in developing countries. In the event of certain defaults by the Group under the agreement, the Gates Foundation has the right to sell, or require the Group to buy-back, any of the shareholdings in the Group held by the Gates Foundation. In such an event, if within 12 months after such redemption or sale, the Group experiences a change in control at a valuation of more than 150% of the valuation used for the redemption or the sale of the shares, the Group has agreed to pay the Gates Foundation compensation equal to the excess of what it would have received in such transaction if it still held its shares at the time of such change of control over what it received in the sale or redemption of its shares.

The table below reflects the number of preferred, growth, ordinary, and deferred issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and also reflects the conversion of preferred and Growth Shares on 1-for-20 basis in the current and previous periods and the creation of deferred shares.

Share Capital

Issued share capital (0.2p per share, except deferred shares which are 0.01p per share) Growth Shares Series A Shares Series B Shares Series C Shares Ordinary Shares Deferred Shares At January 1, 2021 - adjusted 391 - - - 31,782,885 5,793,501 Repurchased and cancelled (391 ) - - - - - New shares issued for cash - - - - 12,003,203 - Exercise of share options - - - - 55,843 - At September 30, 2021 - - - - 43,841,931 5,793,501

The impact of the corporate reorganization reflects the combined effect of each of the steps of the corporate reorganization set out in this Note 12. Included within ordinary shares are 831,627 non-voting ordinary shares. A total of 391 Growth Shares with a nominal value of £0.0001 per Growth Share were repurchased and cancelled.

Shares at Par Value September 30, 2021 £ December 31, 2020 £ Allotted, called up and fully paid Ordinary shares 87,684 268 Series A shares - 170 Series B shares - 115 Series C shares - 82 Growth Shares - 6 Deferred shares 579 - ​ 88,263 641

16 Share premium

​

£'000 At January 1, 2021 - adjusted - New shares issued for cash 210,961 Exercise of share options 644 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 325 At September 30, 2021 211,930

The £325,000 of share premium is attributable to ordinary shares issued for non-cash consideration arising from the redesignation of 1,926,000 Growth Shares in the ratio of one ordinary share, issued for non-cash consideration and three deferred shares.

Nature and purpose of reserves

The share-based payments reserve is used to recognize the value of equity-settled share-based payments provided to employees. All other reserves are as stated in the consolidated statement of changes in equity.

The other reserve arose as a result of the corporate reorganization described above.

No dividends were paid or declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2020: £nil).

13. Share-based payments

The Group operates various employee share schemes that grant equity settled awards to certain employees and directors to acquire shares in the Group at a specified exercise price. Grants are normally exercisable over a four-year period with 25% vesting at the end of the first year and the remaining award vesting quarterly over the following three years. All awards lapse on the tenth anniversary from the date of grant and are not entitled to dividends. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 the total charge for such share-based payment plans to the Consolidated Statement of Loss and Other Comprehensive Income was £9,200,000 and £27,138,000 respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, £1,789,000 and £5,181,000, respectively).

Immediately prior to completion of the IPO, the Group undertook a corporate reorganization (see Note 12), the following changes were undertaken in respect to share options and growth share awards in existence immediately prior to the reorganization.

All Immunocore Limited share options and Growth Shares granted to directors and employees under share incentive arrangements that were in existence immediately prior to the reorganization were exchanged for share options and Growth Shares in the Company on a one-for-100 basis with no change in any of the vesting terms and exercise prices.

Immediately prior to completion of the IPO, the Company reorganized its share capital which included the re-designation of 6,250,000 Growth Shares, or 312,500 Growth Shares reflecting the consolidation of every 20 ordinary shares into one ordinary share of £0.002, as both ordinary shares and deferred shares (see Note 11). Previously awarded Growth Shares were replaced with an award of share options in the Company on a one-for-one basis. For 216,200 of these replacement share option awards, the vesting terms and exercise prices were substantially unchanged. For the remaining 96,300 replacement share option awards the vesting terms and exercise prices and revised to an extent that these Growth Shares are considered cancelled, for the purpose of determining the share-based payment charge, prior to the replacement share options being awarded. In addition, the replacement ordinary shares that arose from the re-designation of Growth Shares resulted in an incremental fair value of £325,000, attributed to share premium.

17 Immediately following these re-designations referred to above every 20 share options over ordinary shares of £0.0001 in the Company was consolidated into one share option over an ordinary share of £0.002. At the same time, the exercise price for each of the outstanding share options was adjusted to reflect the reorganization, subject to a minimum exercise price equal to the nominal value of a share and was re-designated into U.S. dollars. The adjustment to exercise price did not impact the fair value of the underlying share options, with the exception of the 96,300 replacement share options re-designated from Growth Shares where the exercise price was increased.

Those share options awarded in 2019 were modified at the same time as the corporate reorganization, through the removal of accelerated vesting conditions under certain circumstances. The incremental fair value granted was valued on a consistent basis to other awards made within the Group and was valued at $5.19 per share and has been applied to those unvested awards as at the date of modification resulting in an incremental charge to the consolidated statement of loss and other comprehensive loss of £1,820,000 for the quarter the modification was undertaken. During March 2020, those share options awarded in 2019 were modified through a reduction in the associated exercise price from $40.932 to $17.4643 per share. The incremental fair value granted was valued on a consistent basis to other awards made within the Group and was valued at $3.84 per share and has been applied to those unvested awards as at the date of modification resulting in an incremental charge to the consolidated statement of loss of £65,000 for the quarter the modification was undertaken.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, options over a total of 4,000 and 4,538,527shares were awarded, respectively (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020: nil and 829,570 respectively) which will vest over a four-year period from the date of grant, with 25% of the award vesting at the end of the first year and the remaining award vesting quarterly over the following three years. The awards are not entitled to dividends prior to exercise. There were no grants during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The number and weighted average exercise prices of share options are as follows:

Number of shares issuable Number of share options (#) Weighted average exercise price ($) Outstanding at January 1, 2021 4,551,359 17.16 Awards granted 4,538,527 26.19 Awards exercised (55,843 ) 15.88 Awards forfeited (146,801 ) 26.46 Awards replacing Growth Shares 312,500 38.72 Outstanding at September 30, 2021 9,199,742 22.28 Exercisable at September 30, 2021 2,506,791 19.14

The weighted average fair value of options granted in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $16.28.

18 The number and weighted average hurdle rate of Growth Shares are as follows:

Number of shares issuable Number of growth Shares Weighted average hurdle rate $ Outstanding at January 1, 2021 314,456 37.53 Awards forfeited (1,956 ) 40.95 Awards replaced with options (312,500 ) 37.48 Outstanding at September 30, 2021 - - Exercisable at September 30, 2021 - -

For share options outstanding at September 30, 2021, the range of exercise prices and weighted average remaining contractual life are as follows:



Share options

Exercise price $ Number of Options Weighted average remaining contractual life

11.83 444,220 3.4

17.46 3,934,055 8.7

26.00 4,487,795 9.3

32.98 16,545 4.3

39.02 4,000 9.8

40.93 123,850 7.4

41.74 52,432 9.5

46.38 136,845 4.3

Awards granted in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, have been valued using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The assumptions used in the models for share options granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, are as follows:

​

February 2021 April 2021 July 2021 Share price at grant date $ 26.00 $ 41.74 $ 39.02 Exercise price $ 26.00 $ 41.74 $ 39.02 Expected volatility 88 % 89 % 85 % Expected life 4 years 4 years 4 years Risk-free rate (0.05 %) 0.25 % 0.26 % Fair value $ 16.16 $ 26.18 $ 23.69

As the Group completed its IPO on February 9, 2021, there is insufficient trading history at this time to derive historical volatility from the Group's own ADS price. Accordingly, the expected volatility is determined by reference to the historical volatility of similar listed entities. The expected volatility used reflects the assumption that the historical volatility over a period similar to the life of the awards is indicative of future trends, which may not necessarily be the actual outcome. The expected life of the share options is based on expectations and is not necessarily indicative of exercise patterns that may occur. The risk-free rate is based on the Bank of England's estimates of gilt yield curve as at the respective grant dates.

19 14. Trade and other payables



September 30, 2021 £'000 December 31, 2020 £'000 Trade payables 4,458 5,783 Other taxation and social security 778 620 Accruals 23,579 19,325

28,815 25,728

Accruals include estimates for rebates and returns in respect of pre-product revenue relating to the sale of tebentafusp under a compassionate use program in France.

15. Commitments and contingencies

The following table summarizes the Group's contractual obligations as of September 30, 2021:

£'000s Less than 1 year





1-3 years





3-5 Years





More than 5 years





Total Lease liabilities - existing 2,955 5,454 4,621 30,740 43,770 Lease liabilities - contingent 564 2,362 2,365 1,275 6,566 Manufacturing 2,615 589 - - 3,204 Capital commitments 229 - - - 229 Total contractual obligations 6,363 8,405 6,986 32,015 53,769

The following table summarizes the Group's contractual obligations as of December 31, 2020:

£'000s



Less than 1 year





1-3 years





3-5 Years





More than 5 years





Total

Lease liabilities - existing 3,529 5,322 4,286 32,600 45,737 Lease liabilities - contingent - 2,254 2,471 1,841 6,566 Manufacturing 2,824 500 - - 3,324 Capital commitments 77 - - - 77 Total contractual obligations 6,430 8,076 6,757 34,441 55,704

The Group has contractual obligations for two leasehold properties under which it is obligated to take on the leases should the properties become vacant at specified dates in the future. For both properties, the Group has reassessed these contingent events as at September 30, 2021, and continues to classify the possible obligations as a contingent liability, totaling £6,566,000 (December 31, 2020: £6,566,000).





20 The Group entered into two guarantee agreements during the year ended December 31, 2020, associated with the termination of the lease term for one of the leasehold properties. These agreements indemnify the lessor for certain costs in the event of the new lessee defaulting under their lease agreement for the leasehold property. As at September 30, 2021, the Group does not expect to make future payments as a result of these agreements. Attachments Original document

Immunocore Holdings plc published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:19 UTC.

