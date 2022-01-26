Log in
    IMCR   US45258D1054

IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC

(IMCR)
  Report
Immunocore Gets FDA OK of Kimmtrak in Uveal Melanoma

By Colin Kellaher


Immunocore Holdings PLC on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Kimmtrak for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adults with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.

The Oxfordshire, U.K., biotechnology company said it is ready to commercialize Kimmtrak, and that it expects to make the drug commercially available in the U.S. within weeks.

Immunocore said Kimmtrak is the first TCR therapeutic to receive FDA approval, the first bispecific T-cell engager approved by the FDA to treat a solid tumor, and the first and only therapy approved by the agency for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, the most common primary cancer within the eye in adults.

Regulatory agencies in Europe, the U.K., Canada and Australia are currently reviewing Kimmtrak.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD. -3.99% 6.01 End-of-day quote.-6.24%
IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC 1.39% 21.93 Delayed Quote.-35.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 26,1 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -171 M -171 M
Net cash 2021 191 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 712 M 961 M 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 623,48 GBX
Average target price 3 587,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bahija Jallal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian R. DiDonato Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
David Berman Head-Research & Development
Roy Steven Herbst Non-Executive Director
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC-35.95%961
MODERNA, INC.-39.94%61 847
LONZA GROUP AG-20.30%49 060
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-16.27%45 129
SEAGEN INC.-19.08%22 875
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-19.15%20 381