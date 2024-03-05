Immunocore presented two posters at CROI 2024

Preclinical data highlights importance of TCR biology in development of new HIV treatments

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 05 March 2024) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, presented two posters at the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI).

Poster details

Title: Labelled high affinity TCRs for detection of HIV epitopes on infected cells: How low can we go?

Presenting author: Zoe Wallace

Session: Immune pressure on HIV reservoirs – Poster session-D6

Date & time: 4 March 2024, 14:30-16:00 MST

Title: Instability of the HLA-E peptidome of HIV presents a major barrier to therapeutic targeting

Presenting author: Zoe Wallace

Session: HIV immunotherapy and immunoprophylaxis – Poster session-C5

Date & time: 5 March 2024, 14:30-16:00 MST

About ImmTAV molecules and infectious diseases

ImmTAV (Immune mobilising monoclonal TCRs Against Virus) molecules are novel bispecifics that, like ImmTAC (Immune mobilising monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules, are designed to enable the immune system to recognize and eliminate virally infected cells.

Immunocore is advancing clinical candidates to cure patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The Company aims to achieve sustained control of HIV after people living with HIV stop anti-retroviral therapy (ART), without the risk of virological relapse or onward transmission. This is known as ‘functional cure’. For the treatment of HBV, the Company aims to achieve sustained loss of circulating viral antigens and markers of viral replication after stopping medication for people living with chronic HBV.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

