Immunocore Holdings plc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of T cell receptor (TCR), bispecific immunotherapies called immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease (ImmTAX), which is designed to treat a range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. It is developing a pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Its lead product, KIMMTRAK, is a TCR therapeutic for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Its pipeline products include IMC-F106C, IMC-C103C, IMC-I109V, and IMC-M113V, among others. Its clinical programs are being conducted with patients with a range of cancers including melanoma, lung, gastric, and others.