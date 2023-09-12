Equities IMCR US45258D1054
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|54.02 USD
|-3.00%
|-5.81%
|-5.34%
|Aug. 16
|Capital One Initiates Immunocore Holdings With Overweight Rating, $84 Price Target
|MT
|Aug. 11
|Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Immunocore to $92 From $87, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
Transcript : Immunocore Holdings plc Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-12-2023 05:30 PM
Today at 05:30 pm
Presenter SpeechLee Hung (Analysts)Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, One ...
Immunocore Holdings plc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of T cell receptor (TCR), bispecific immunotherapies called immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease (ImmTAX), which is designed to treat a range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. It is developing a pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Its lead product, KIMMTRAK, is a TCR therapeutic for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Its pipeline products include IMC-F106C, IMC-C103C, IMC-I109V, and IMC-M113V, among others. Its clinical programs are being conducted with patients with a range of cancers including melanoma, lung, gastric, and others.
Calendar
2023-09-28 - Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
43.28GBP
Average target price
64.48GBP
Spread / Average Target
+48.97%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.34%
|2 726 M $
|+57.76%
|2 743 M $
|+104.67%
|2 598 M $
|-25.72%
|2 535 M $
|-1.30%
|2 525 M $
|+24.11%
|2 947 M $
|-18.23%
|2 445 M $
|+11.54%
|2 442 M $
|0.00%
|2 353 M $
|+60.94%
|2 325 M $