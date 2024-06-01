Immunocore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of TCR bispecific immunotherapies, ImmTAX, which immunes mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease, designed to treat a range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease. The Company has a clinical-stage pipeline of wholly owned and partnered programs across three different therapeutic areas: oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammation diseases. Its lead product, KIMMTRAK, is a TCR therapeutic for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Its pipeline products include IMC-F106C, IMC-F115C, IMC-F119C, IMC-F117C, IMC-F113V, IMC-I109V, IMC-SII8AI, among others. Its clinical programs are being conducted with patients with a range of cancers including melanoma, lung, gastric and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals