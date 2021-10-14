Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ImmunoGen, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
ImmunoGen : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

10/14/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss its third quarter operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1587202. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -146 M - -
Net cash 2021 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 184 M 1 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,85 $
Average target price 9,69 $
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Altschuller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-7.75%1 184
MODERNA, INC.207.74%129 772
LONZA GROUP AG26.44%57 667
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.79%46 276
SEAGEN INC.-4.16%30 540
CELLTRION, INC.-38.16%24 758