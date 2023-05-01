Advanced search
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
5.510 USD   +2.23%
ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
10:31aImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
04/28IMMUNOGEN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/01/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that in connection with the previously announced appointment of Isabel Kalofonos as ImmunoGen’s Chief Commercial Officer, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 284,250 shares of its common stock (the “Kalofonos Options”) and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 47,375 shares of its common stock under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that the Compensation Committee approved, effective as of April 28, 2023, grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 131,600 shares of its common stock (the “Employee Options”) and RSUs covering 65,750 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to five other new employees.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Kalofonos Option and the Employee Options have an exercise price of $5.39 per share, which is equal to the closing price of ImmunoGen’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 28, 2023. Each option will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying such option on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 6.25% of the shares underlying the option quarterly thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment on each vesting date. Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment on each vesting date. Each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement and an RSU agreement covering the respective grants.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 183 M - -
Net income 2023 -157 M - -
Net cash 2023 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 219 M 1 219 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 97,2%
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee Lentini Senior Director-Finance
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Vasconcelles EVP-Research, Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.8.67%1 219
MODERNA, INC.-26.02%51 253
LONZA GROUP AG22.22%46 197
SEAGEN INC.55.63%37 501
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.13%34 926
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.18%24 745
