Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ImmunoGen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
5.130 USD   +0.20%
09/11ImmunoGen Presents Additional Analyses Evaluating Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer at ESMO
BU
09/11ImmunoGen Presents Additional Analyses Evaluating Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian Cancer at ESMO
CI
09/09Barclays Initiates ImmunoGen at Overweight With $8 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

09/14/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference. The presentation is scheduled for September 28, 2022 at 11:15am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IMMUNOGEN, INC.
09/11ImmunoGen Presents Additional Analyses Evaluating Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian ..
BU
09/11ImmunoGen Presents Additional Analyses Evaluating Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Ovarian ..
CI
09/09Barclays Initiates ImmunoGen at Overweight With $8 Price Target
MT
09/02ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09/01ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08/31TRANSCRIPT : ImmunoGen, Inc. - Special Call
CI
08/31IMMUNOGEN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/31ImmunoGen Provides Update on Pivotal CADENZA Study of Pivekimab Sunirine in Frontline B..
BU
08/31ImmunoGen, Inc. Provides Update on Pivotal CADENZA Study of Pivekimab Sunirine in Front..
CI
08/01ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUNOGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -216 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 130 M 1 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Average target price 10,89 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Altschuller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Vice President-Process & Analytical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-31.00%1 130
MODERNA, INC.-48.30%51 365
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.64%39 635
LONZA GROUP AG-33.90%38 871
SEAGEN INC.-6.58%26 638
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.82%24 796