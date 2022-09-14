ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference. The presentation is scheduled for September 28, 2022 at 11:15am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

