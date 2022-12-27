Advanced search
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
4.550 USD   -2.36%
04:31pImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12/14Biosion Announces Research Collaboration with ImmunoGen to Create Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates
AQ
12/13Biosion USA, Inc. Announces Research Collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc. to Create Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates
CI
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:31pm EST
ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Mark Enyedy, President and CEO, will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for 3:45pm PT (6:45pm ET) on January 10, 2023.

Following the presentation, Mr. Enyedy will be joined by other members of ImmunoGen’s management team for a question-and-answer session at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET).

A webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be accessible live through the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com; a replay will be available in the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 88,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -238 M - -
Net cash 2022 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 029 M 1 029 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,66 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Altschuller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Vice President-Process & Analytical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-37.20%1 029
MODERNA, INC.-21.62%76 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.75%37 861
LONZA GROUP AG-40.40%36 116
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.29%29 268
SEAGEN INC.-17.84%23 583