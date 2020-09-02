Log in
ImmunoGen : Announces Webcast of Presentation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, Chief Financial Officer, and Anna Berkenblit, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference. The presentation is scheduled for September 14, 2020 at 11am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company's website on www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
