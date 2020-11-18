Log in
IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
ImmunoGen : Announces Webcasts of Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

11/18/2020 | 04:31pm EST

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    November 23 at 10:00am ET
  • Evercore ISI Annual HealthCONx Conference
    December 1 at 12:10pm ET

A webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to “target a better now.”

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
