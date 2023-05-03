ImmunoGen : Corporate Presentation – May 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding ImmunoGen's current expectations related to the commercialization of ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gnyx); the design and potential success of mirvetuximab soravtansine, pivekimab sunirine, IMGC936, and IMGN151 preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory pathways, including the timing of initiating and receiving data from, as well as the likelihood of success of, the trials for these product candidates, including the MIRASOL trial that could support full regulatory approval of ELAHERE; the potential of ELAHERE to become the standard of care and the combination agent of choice in ovarian cancer; the market opportunities for the Company's development programs; the Company's business and product development strategies, including the Company's expected cash runway; and potential future collaborations. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: that top-line data may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel biopharmaceuticals; the results of the ongoing MIRASOL trial may fail to support full approval of ELAHERE and, if so, additional studies may be required; the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's development programs, including its preclinical and clinical studies and regulatory processes, their timing, expense, and results as well as the possibility that studies of the Company's development programs fail to confirm the hypotheses suggested by exploratory analyses or fail to satisfy the requirements for approval by one or more regulatory agencies; the Company's ability to financially support its development programs; additional market research and sources that may cause the Company's expectations of future market opportunities for its development programs to change; the risk that we may not be able to obtain adequate reimbursement for any approved products, including the potential for delays or additional difficulties for ELAHERE in light of the FDA granting accelerated approval; and the risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business. A review of these and other risks can be found in the "risk factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.ImmunoGen.com.

