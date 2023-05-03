Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ImmunoGen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
2023-05-03
10.43 USD   +100.48%
ELAHERE® Demonstrates Overall Survival Benefit in the Phase 3 MIRASOL Trial in Patients with FRα-Positive Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
BU
ImmunoGen : Corporate Presentation – May 2023

05/03/2023
TARGET A BETTER NOW

May 2023

Nasdaq: IMGN

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements regarding ImmunoGen's current expectations related to the commercialization of ELAHERE® (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gnyx); the design and potential success of mirvetuximab soravtansine, pivekimab sunirine, IMGC936, and IMGN151 preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory pathways, including the timing of initiating and receiving data from, as well as the likelihood of success of, the trials for these product candidates, including the MIRASOL trial that could support full regulatory approval of ELAHERE; the potential of ELAHERE to become the standard of care and the combination agent of choice in ovarian cancer; the market opportunities for the Company's development programs; the Company's business and product development strategies, including the Company's expected cash runway; and potential future collaborations. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: that top-line data may change as more patient data become available and are subject to audit and verification procedures; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel biopharmaceuticals; the results of the ongoing MIRASOL trial may fail to support full approval of ELAHERE and, if so, additional studies may be required; the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's development programs, including its preclinical and clinical studies and regulatory processes, their timing, expense, and results as well as the possibility that studies of the Company's development programs fail to confirm the hypotheses suggested by exploratory analyses or fail to satisfy the requirements for approval by one or more regulatory agencies; the Company's ability to financially support its development programs; additional market research and sources that may cause the Company's expectations of future market opportunities for its development programs to change; the risk that we may not be able to obtain adequate reimbursement for any approved products, including the potential for delays or additional difficulties for ELAHERE in light of the FDA granting accelerated approval; and the risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business. A review of these and other risks can be found in the "risk factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.ImmunoGen.com.

2

RANDOMIZED CONFIRMATORY TRIAL FOR MIRVETUXIMAB IN FRα-POSITIVE PATIENTS WITH PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER

POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA

ELAHERE Statistically

Significantly Improved

OS, PFS, and ORR

First Medicine to

Demonstrate an Overall Survival Benefit in PROC

  • Mirvetuximab demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful efficacy vs IC chemotherapy
    • OS improvement with a 33% reduction in the risk of death
      • HR 0.67; P=0.0046; mOS 16.46 months vs 12.75 months IC chemotherapy
    • PFS improvement with a 35% reduction in risk of tumor progression or death
      • HR 0.65, p<0.0001; mPFS 5.62 months vs 3.98 months IC chemotherapy
    • 42.3% ORR nearly three-fold higher than 15.9% IC chemotherapy
      • 12 CRs (5.3%) with no CRs in the IC chemotherapy arm
  • Safety profile of ELAHERE continues to consist predominantly of low-grade ocular and gastrointestinal events. No new safety signals were identified. Compared with IC chemotherapy, ELAHERE was associated with lower rates of:
    • Grade 3 or greater TEAEs (42% vs 54%)
    • Serious TEAEs (24% vs 33%)
    • TEAEs leading to discontinuation of study drug (9% vs 16%)
  • MAA submission to EMA and sBLA submission to FDA anticipated in H2 2023

Results as of the data cutoff on March 6, 2023

3 fRα: folate receptor alpha; PROC: platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; OS; overall survival; mOS: median overall survival; PFS: progression-free survival; mPFS: median progression-free survival; ORR: objective response rate

HR: hazard ratio; IC: investigator's choice; CRs: complete responses; MAA: Marketing Authorization Application; EMA: European Medicines Agency; sBLA: supplemental Biologics License Application; FDA: US Food and Drug

Administration; TEAEs: treatment-emergent adverse events

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

A Leader in the Research and Development of

TA R G E T A B E T T E R N O W

ADCs with 40+ Years of Expertise

First Independent Commercial Launch in 2022

with Significant Near-Term Expansion Potential

Clinical Pipeline of Novel ADCs for Solid Tumors

A FULLY-INTEGRATED

and Hematologic Malignancies

ONCOLOGY COMPANY

Experienced Leadership Team and Expected

Cash Runway into 2025

4 ADC: antibody-drug conjugate

ImmunoGen technology has produced three approved products: KADCYLA® (Roche/Genentech), SARCLISA® (Sanofi) and ELAHERE® (ImmunoGen)

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALIZING ADCs TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES FOR CANCER PATIENTS

LAUNCH

ELAHERE®

Establish first-in-class ADC as the standard of care for FRα-positiveplatinum-resistant ovarian cancer

ADVANCE

EXPAND

PORTFOLIO

FURTHER

ELAHERE LABEL

of earlier stage ADCs:

EXPAND

Pivekimab in BPDCN and

Pursue opportunities to

capabilities through

AML; IMGC936 in ADAM-9

move into platinum-

drug discovery and

positive solid tumors;

sensitive disease

development partnerships

IMGN151 in FRα-positive

solid tumors

5 ADAM9: ADAM metallopeptidase domain 9; ADC: antibody-drug conjugate; AML: acute myeloid leukemia; BPDCN: blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; FRα: folate receptor alpha

