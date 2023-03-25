Advanced search
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
3.790 USD   +1.61%
09:01aImmunoGen Presents Final Overall Survival and Additional Efficacy Data from the SORAYA Trial at SGO Annual Meeting
BU
03/01ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
03/01IMMUNOGEN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
ImmunoGen Presents Final Overall Survival and Additional Efficacy Data from the SORAYA Trial at SGO Annual Meeting

03/25/2023 | 09:01am EDT
ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced final overall survival data and an evaluation of sequence of therapy in the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had been previously treated with bevacizumab will be presented by Dr. Robert Coleman in a plenary session on Saturday, March 25, at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida.

Oral Presentation Details
Title: Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression: Evaluation of Sequence of Therapy on Anti-Tumor Activity in the SORAYA Study
Session: Scientific Plenary I: Progress: Therapeutics Innovations
Session Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Session Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am ET

Additional information can be found at www.sgo.org.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 109 M - -
Net income 2023 -215 M - -
Net cash 2023 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 857 M 857 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,79 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renee Lentini Senior Director-Finance
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Vasconcelles EVP-Research, Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-23.59%857
MODERNA, INC.-16.00%58 191
LONZA GROUP AG16.62%42 715
SEAGEN INC.53.79%36 981
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.07%34 981
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 582
