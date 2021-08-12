ImmunoGen : Securities Purchase Agreement (Form 8-K)

Securities Purchase Agreement

On August 11, 2021, ImmunoGen, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the 'Securities Purchase Agreement') with RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P. (the 'Investor'), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to the Investor a pre-funded warrant (the 'Pre-Funded Warrant') to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,434,782 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Common Stock'), for aggregate consideration of $29,945,648.82, or $5.51 per share of Common Stock underlying the Pre-Funded Warrant, which, together with the per share exercise price, is equal to $5.52, the closing price of our Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 4, 2021, the date the Company and the Investor first discussed a potential investment.

The issuance and sale of the Pre-Funded Warrant under the Securities Purchase Agreement (and the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrant) are registered pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251502).

The Securities Purchase Agreement contains certain representations, warranties, and covenants for the benefit of the parties to the Securities Purchase Agreement and should not be relied upon by any of our investors who are not parties to Securities Purchase Agreement, nor should any such investor rely upon any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition. Such investors are not third-party beneficiaries under the Securities Purchase Agreement.

Pre-Funded Warrant

Pursuant to the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company will issue the Pre-Funded Warrant to the Investor. The Pre-Funded Warrant entitles the Investor to purchase shares of Common Stock at an exercise price equal to $0.01 per share. The Pre-Funded Warrant will be exercisable at any time beginning on the date of issuance. The number of shares of the Company's Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrant is subject to adjustment upon certain corporate events, including certain stock dividends and splits, combinations, reclassifications, and certain other events.

The Investor may exercise the Pre-Funded Warrant by delivering an exercise notice, completed and duly signed, and payment in cash of the exercise price for the number of shares of the Company's Common Stock for which the Pre-Funded Warrant is being exercised. The Investor may also satisfy its obligation to pay the exercise price through a 'cashless exercise,' in which the Investor receives the net value of the Pre-Funded Warrant in shares of Common Stock determined according to the formula set forth in the Pre-Funded Warrant.

The Investor will not be entitled to exercise any portion of the Pre-Funded Warrant that, upon giving effect to such exercise, would cause the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock beneficially owned by the Investor (together with its affiliates and any other persons whose beneficial ownership of Common Stock would be aggregated with the Investor for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) to exceed 9.99% of the total number of then issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock, as such percentage ownership is determined in accordance with the terms of the Pre-Funded Warrant. This threshold is subject to the Investor's rights under the Pre-Funded Warrant to increase or decrease such percentage to any other percentage not in excess of 19.99% upon at least 61 days' prior notice from the Investor to the Company.

A copy of the opinion of Ropes & Gray LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Pre-Funded Warrant (and the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrant) described above is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Copies of the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Form of Pre-Funded Warrant are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 4.1, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such exhibits.

Regulation FD Disclosure.

After giving effect to the sale of the Pre-Funded Warrant to the Investor, the Company expects that its current cash will fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations related to how long its current cash will fund operations. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the Company's preclinical and clinical development processes; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel pharmaceuticals, including uncertainties as to the timing, expense, and results of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory processes; the Company's ability to financially support its product programs; risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the Company's industry and business; and other factors as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits