ImmunoGen Shares Jump 8.9% on FDA Accelerated Approval of Elahere

ImmunoGen Inc. shares rose 8.9% to $6.27 in after-hours trading Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for elahere.

The antibody-drug conjugates for cancer treatments company said elahere's approval is for treatment of adults with folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

