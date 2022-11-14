Advanced search
    IMGN   US45253H1014

IMMUNOGEN, INC.

(IMGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
5.760 USD   +7.46%
ImmunoGen Shares Jump 8.9% on FDA Accelerated Approval of Elahere

11/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
By Denny Jacob


ImmunoGen Inc. shares rose 8.9% to $6.27 in after-hours trading Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for elahere.

The antibody-drug conjugates for cancer treatments company said elahere's approval is for treatment of adults with folate receptor alpha-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1705ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -242 M - -
Net cash 2022 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 183 M 1 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Mark Joseph Enyedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Altschuller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. McCluski Chairman
Anna Berkenblit Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Ryll Vice President-Process & Analytical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOGEN, INC.-27.76%1 183
MODERNA, INC.-32.59%65 772
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.71%42 076
LONZA GROUP AG-31.38%40 986
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.59%26 620
SEAGEN INC.-14.03%24 677