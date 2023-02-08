Immunome Announces Formation of Antibody-Drug Conjugate and T Cell Redirection Advisory Board

Advisory board to help guide selection of novel antibody-target pairs for ADC and T cell redirection modalities

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers novel target-antibody pairs through its unbiased interrogation of the human immune response, today announced the formation of an advisory board, comprised of Dr. John Lambert and Dr. Anthony Tolcher, to prioritize selection of novel targets for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and T cell redirection (TCR) modalities.

Antibody-drug conjugate and T cell redirection are two classes of treatment modalities that are gaining significant clinical and commercial importance, and require highly selective tumor targeting. Immunome’s Discovery Engine is highlighting novel target classes, such as proteins abnormally expressed on the cancer cell surface, that appear uniquely tumor selective.

“The level of tumor selective expression of the cancer targets is a critical aspect in the successful development of both antibody drug conjugates and T cell redirection,” said John Lambert, Ph.D., former Chief Scientific Officer of ImmunoGen and ADC specialist. “To fully realize the value of recent developments in platforms related to both of those modalities will require identification of next-generation targets like those being found by Immunome’s Discovery Engine.”

“There has been a sharp increase in the number of clinical studies evaluating ADC and TCR products in cancer, fueled by recent FDA approval of these modalities. I believe expanding the range of novel targets may offer benefits to a wider range of cancer types and patient populations,” commented Anthony Tolcher, M.D., CEO and Founder, Director of Clinical Research at NEXT Oncology. “Based on my experience serving on Immunome’s oncology Scientific Advisory Board, I believe the platform has potential to yield targets suitable for these modalities. I am excited to assist Immunome in the development of new ADC and T cell engagers.”

“Our Discovery Engine continues to generate novel insights into cancer biology including abnormally expressed targets, a unique class of targets that have potential for high tumor selectivity,” said Matthew Robinson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Immunome. “We believe that this new advisory board will provide fundamental guidance on prioritizing amongst those targets for use in ADCs and TCR modalities.”

John Lambert, Ph.D. has been in the antibody-drug conjugate field since joining ImmunoGen in 1987, serving as CSO from 2008-2015. During his tenure with ImmunoGen, the company invented the technology that led to the approved ADCs Kadcyla and Elahere, as well as many other candidates that entered clinical development. He has authored or co-authored over 120 scientific publications.

Anthony Tolcher, M.D. is a medical oncologist and key opinion leader in the field of developing and running early-stage clinical trials for oncology indications. He is a co-founder of NEXT Oncology and was previously a co-founder of South Texas Accelerated Research Therapeutics (START), both of which are clinical research organizations focused on first-in-human clinical trials. He is dedicated to the development of new anti-cancer agents for patients for whom current cancer therapies are no longer working.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s focus is on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology internally and in collaboration with our partners. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Immunome’s Discovery Engine

Immunome’s proprietary Discovery Engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets through an unbiased interrogation of human memory B cells, highly educated components of the immune system, isolated from patients. Memory B cells are key elements in the human immune system response to disease as they produce specific, high-affinity antibodies that bind to cancer antigens or pathogens. Immunome’s Discovery Engine incorporates high-throughput screening to enable efficient, unbiased, broad, and deep functional evaluation of patient memory B cell repertoires to identify antibodies directed at novel targets. The functional data we generate differentiates our approach from those that use deep sequencing of B cells to identify dominant clones that are common within and across patients and assumes genomic dominance is a hallmark of therapeutic utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome’s beliefs and expectations regarding, among other things: Immunome’s and its collaborators’ ability to achieve anticipated discovery, development and commercial milestones the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; clinical plans; general regulatory actions; translation of preclinical data into clinical safety and efficacy; and therapeutic potential and benefits of, and possible need and demand for, product candidates that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “suggest,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the fact that research and development data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments; Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy, including collaborations with third parties, including with respect to its R&D efforts, IND submissions and other regulatory filings, timing of these filings and the timing and nature of governmental authority feedback regarding the same, initiation and completion of any clinical studies, confirmatory testing and other anticipated milestones as and when anticipated; the effectiveness of Immunome’s product candidates, including the possibility that further preclinical data and any clinical trial data may be inconsistent with the data used for advancing the product candidates and that further variants of concern could emerge; Immunome’s ability to fund operations and raise capital; Immunome’s reliance on vendors; Immunome’s relationships with its collaborators; the competitive landscape; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 28, 2022, and elsewhere in Immunome’s other filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. In this press release, we may discuss our current and potential future product candidates that have not yet completed clinical trials or been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other governmental authority, including expectations about their therapeutic potential and benefits thereof. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

