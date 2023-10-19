- Seasoned biotechnology executive and board-certified physician in medical oncology joins executive team as Immunome advances growing pipeline of cancer therapies -

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Bob Lechleider, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Lechleider brings over 20 years of experience as an academic and industry executive in medical oncology and cancer research.

“We are delighted to welcome Bob to our team during an exciting time in Immunome’s growth as we focus on advancing our oncology pipeline into the clinic,” said Dr. Siegall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “Bob’s extensive experience in both early and late-stage oncology programs, including the successful initial licensing of Padcev®, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of urothelial cancer, is expected to add significant value to Immunome’s vision of developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies for patients.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Immunome team at such an exciting time in the company’s story. I would like to extend my thanks to Dr. Siegall and the entire Immunome team for welcoming me to the company,” said Bob Lechleider, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Immunome. “I look forward to working with the Immunome management and scientific leadership to develop a preeminent clinical organization to advance development of our diverse pipeline of small molecule, antibody drug conjugate and targeted effector candidates, with the ultimate goal of shifting the treatment paradigm for patients with cancer.”

Prior to joining Immunome, Dr. Lechleider was the Chief Medical Officer at OncoResponse, where he oversaw the development of the company’s proprietary oncology pipeline. Before OncoResponse, Dr. Lechleider served as the Senior Vice President of clinical development for Seagen, where he was responsible for directing the development of the early and late-stage portfolios, including the successful initial licensing of Padcev® for the treatment of previously treated metastatic urothelial cancer.

Dr. Lechleider began his biotech career at MedImmune (an Astra Zeneca company) and went on to positions of increasing responsibility at Human Genome Sciences and Macrogenics before heading development at Seagen. Prior to his career in biotech, Dr. Lechleider held academic positions where he studied basic cellular and molecular biology.

Dr. Lechleider earned his A.B. from Princeton University and his M.D. from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago before receiving his clinical residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and later in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies and ADCs. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

