Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Phil Tsai, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Tsai has nearly three decades of experience in product development, process optimization, and manufacturing, particularly in the area of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

“Immunome is excited to add Phil to our management team as we advance our pipeline of differentiated targeted cancer therapies,” stated Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “With the Phase 3 trial of AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors fully enrolled, two IND filings planned for the first quarter of 2025, and additional ADCs in preclinical development, Phil’s technical expertise and leadership will greatly contribute to Immunome’s mission of improving the lives of cancer patients.”

“I am honored to join Immunome as the company continues to expand its portfolio and capabilities,” said Dr. Tsai. “Immunome’s multi-modality approach, combined with its commitment to underexplored targets, provides exciting opportunities to deliver best-in-class and first-in-class therapies, and I look forward to supporting those advancements.”

Prior to joining Immunome, Dr. Tsai spent 21 years at Seagen and then Pfizer (following the acquisition of Seagen in December 2023) in positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was the SVP of Technical Development, responsible for end-to-end development of biologics and drug-linker manufacturing processes, analytics, and drug products. Over the past two decades, he led a productive CMC development organization to advance Seagen’s pipeline, including commercialization of its products. Dr. Tsai began his biotech career at Biogen, where he spent seven years optimizing biologics manufacturing processes.

Dr. Tsai earned his M.S. degree and a PhD in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Biology from California Institute of Technology and a B.S. degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including small molecules, ADCs, and RLTs. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). We use words such as “excited,” “planned,” “will,” “mission,” “commitment,” “exciting,” “opportunities,” “look,” “forward,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome’s plans to advance its pipeline; expectation to advance the Phase 3 trial of AL102; expectation for submitting INDs for two programs; growing its ADC toolbox; achieving its mission; delivering best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline and integration of newly acquired assets; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that Immunome’s product candidates and development candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team not being indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements and Immunome’s expected cash runway; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024, in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627833859/en/