Immunome to Present at 13th Annual World ADC London Conference

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop antibody therapeutics to improve patient care, today announced that Matthew Robinson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, will present at the 13th Annual World ADC London conference, taking place from March 13-16, 2023.

World ADC London is Europe’s longest standing and definitive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) event dedicated to maximizing the therapeutic window of ADCs. Dr. Robinson will give a platform talk on Wednesday, March 15 discussing how Immunome’s Discovery Engine can highlight novel target classes which have relevance for multiple therapeutic modalities, including ADCs. Full presentation details are included below.

“Human memory B cells are able to record the targets that are classified as important attack points for antibodies across the course of tumor development. With our proprietary Discovery Engine, we can harness this information through an unbiased interrogation of the patient memory B cell response – at an industrial scale – to identify novel targets and antibodies that bind them,” Dr. Robinson commented. “Our research has revealed novel target classes, such as proteins abnormally expressed on the surface of cancer cells, which we believe are uniquely tumor selective and potentially suitable for development as ADCs. With the help of our newly established Antibody-Drug Conjugate and T Cell Redirection Advisory Board, I look forward to further exploring how we can apply this approach to advance new ADC therapeutics and improve cancer treatment.”

Presentation Details:

Title: Harnessing the Power of the Human Memory B Cell

Presenter: Matthew Robinson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer

Date: March 15, 2023, 12:00 p.m. GMT / 7:00 a.m. ET

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations section of Immunome’s website following the conference.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop antibody therapeutics to improve patient care. The company’s focus is on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology internally and in collaboration with our partners. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Immunome’s Discovery Engine

Immunome’s proprietary Discovery Engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets through an unbiased interrogation of human memory B cells, highly educated components of the immune system, isolated from patients. Memory B cells are key elements in the human immune system response to disease as they produce specific, high-affinity antibodies that bind to cancer antigens or pathogens. Immunome’s Discovery Engine incorporates high-throughput screening to enable efficient, unbiased, broad, and deep functional evaluation of patient memory B cell repertoires to identify antibodies directed at novel targets. The functional data we generate differentiates our approach from those that use deep sequencing of B cells to identify dominant clones that are common within and across patients and assumes genomic dominance is a hallmark of therapeutic utility.

For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, express or implied statements that are not historical fact regarding matters such as: Immunome’s and its collaborators’ ability to achieve anticipated discovery, development and commercial milestones; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory submissions and actions; translation of preclinical data into clinical safety and efficacy; and therapeutic potential and benefits of, and possible need and demand for, Immunome’s programs and development candidates. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “suggest,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy, R&D efforts and collaborations with third parties, Immunome’s ability to fund operations and raise capital; Immunome’s reliance on vendors; the competitive landscape and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and elsewhere in Immunome’s other filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. In this press release, we may discuss our current and potential future product candidates that have not yet completed clinical trials or been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other governmental authority, including expectations about their therapeutic potential and benefits thereof. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these current or potential future product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

