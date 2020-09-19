Immunomedics : drug Trodelvy extends survival in breast cancer patients

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc's cancer drug
Trodelvy, which received accelerated U.S. regulatory approval in
April, extended survival time in previously treated patients
with an advanced form of breast cancer in a clinical trial, the
company said on Saturday.
The positive new data could improve Immunomedics' chances of
winning full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval
for Trodelvy, the lead drug of the Morris Plains, New
Jersey-based cancer drugmaker. Immunomedics is being acquired by
Gilead Sciences Inc for $21 billion under a deal
announced on Sept. 14.
The FDA granted the drug accelerated approval for its use in
metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients who
had previously received at least two prior therapies. Its
continued approval is contingent upon the FDA's verification of
a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
Trodelvy reduced the risk of death by 52 percent, with a
median overall survival of 12.1 months for patients receiving
the drug in the late-stage confirmatory trial compared to 6.7
months for patients receiving chemotherapy, Immunomedics said.
Immunomedics said it would file for full FDA approval of
Trodelvy in the fourth quarter under the FDA's Real-Time
Oncology Review (RTOR) process that allows the agency to review
the data before the company submits its marketing application.
Trodelvy is an antibody-drug conjugate that delivers an
anti-cancer drug called SN-38 directly to cancer cells by
binding to a protein called Trop-2 found on their surface.
It is also being tested in multiple ongoing clinical trials
for its potential use against urothelial cancer, non-small cell
lung cancer and other forms of breast cancer, the company said.
Trodelvy's current label carries a boxed warning - the FDA's
harshest - that flags risks of severe diarrhea and neutropenia,
an abnormally low count of a type of white blood cells.
The results were due to be presented at the European Society
for Medical Oncology meeting on Saturday, the company said.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Will
Dunham)