Official IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. press release

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“ImmunoPrecise” or “IPA” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its $1.265 million underwritten public offering of 1,265,000 common shares, including 165,000 common shares issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The public offering price for each common share, before the underwriter’s discount and commissions, was $1.00. All of the securities in the underwritten public offering were sold by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for research and development; capital expenditures, including expansion of existing laboratory facilities; and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Benchmark Company acted as the sole Book-Running Manager and R.F. Lafferty acted as Co-Manager for the offering.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP served as US and Canadian legal counsel, respectively, to the Company. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to The Benchmark Company, LLC.

The securities were offered and sold pursuant to a shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-273197) that was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2023. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th St., 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, by telephone at 212-312-6700 or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in Canada or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd., and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”). The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modeling, and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “expects” “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward–looking statements include statements related to the offering, including the expected use of proceeds from the offering. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, Canada or internationally and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the offering. You should also consult our quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231208944275/en/