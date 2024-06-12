ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“ImmunoPrecise” or “IPA” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology, today announces that its subsidiary, BioStrand, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Impact Award, sponsored by InterSystems. This recognition highlights BioStrand’s groundbreaking work in biotherapeutic research, which has made a significant impact and set a new standard for innovation in the industry.

The 2024 Impact Award acknowledges BioStrand’s innovative LENSai technology, selected from over 1,000 client projects for its remarkable contributions. The selection committee, chaired by Professor Roberto Zicari, identified BioStrand’s work based on three key criteria:

Makes a significant difference : LENS ai ’s innovative approach has substantially advanced the field of biotherapeutics.

: LENS ’s innovative approach has substantially advanced the field of biotherapeutics. Breaks new ground : The technology introduces novel methods and solutions, pushing the boundaries of current research and development.

: The technology introduces novel methods and solutions, pushing the boundaries of current research and development. Sets an example: BioStrand’s achievements serve as a benchmark for other organizations, demonstrating excellence in innovation.

The award will be presented today at the InterSystems annual Global Summit, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, USA. This premier event attracts industry leaders and top professionals from around the globe, including C-level executives, subject matter experts, visionary leaders, managers, directors, and developers. This year’s summit expects over 1,200 attendees from more than 28 countries.

The award celebration will take place today, from 10:30-11:00 AM ET, during a personalized award presentation session. The event offers an additional excellent opportunity for BioStrand and IPA to showcase their innovative contributions to a global audience.

“We are incredibly proud of BioStrand’s achievements and this recognition from InterSystems,” said Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. “The Impact Award underscores the significance of BioStrand’s pioneering work and reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in biotherapeutic research.”

For more information about the InterSystems Global Summit, the Impact Award, and to view Dr. Van Hyfte’s formal acceptance of the award please visit today’s Live Stream starting at 9am ET, at the InterSystems Global Summit 2024: https://lnkd.in/eYvZAhiH

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology, providing comprehensive solutions for the discovery, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibodies. Through its subsidiaries, including BioStrand, ImmunoPrecise leverages advanced technologies to accelerate the development of novel biotherapeutics.

About BioStrand BioStrand, a subsidiary of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., specializes in innovative biotherapeutic research and development. BioStrand’s LENSai technology represents a groundbreaking approach in the field, driving significant advancements and setting new standards for innovation.

