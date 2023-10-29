FY24 Q1
Earnings Presentation
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Business Update
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Board of Directors development
Chris Buyse
Extensive capital markets experience with executive leadership and board roles in companies such as at ThromboGenics NV and iTeos Therapeutics.
Barry Springer
Wealth of experience in therapeutic antibody discovery and development, with a strong track record in therapeutic and technology licensing deals. Former Vice President of Janssen Strategy, Operations, and Innovation.
Dirk Witters
Seasoned advisor in healthcare therapeutics with over 20 years of executive, board and investment experience in Corporate and Investment Banking. Former CEO
of KBC Bank France.
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Key financial highlights
Continuing strong momentum
- Second back-to-back and new quarterly record revenues
- Consolidated revenue grew +21.3% YOY
- Newly expanded protein manufacturing facility - growth of +44.0% YOY
- Higher quarterly net income before taxes - approx. $6 million dollars
- F-3form filled with SEC, allowing securities 'shelf offering'
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Sales highlights
Record sales revenue
+21.3% year-over-year Q1 growth
Antibody discovery signed sales orders
- Year-over-yearQ1 increase of +59%
- June's total $3.51 million: +125% over Q1 FY23
- July's total $1.56 million: +64% over Q1 FY23
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Scientific advancements
Advancing the combination of wet lab + in silico
- Service packages update
- Active participation at the Festival of Biologics
- Service offerings adaptation
- B cell discovery developments
- Engaging with the bispecific market
- Neo-antigenexploration
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
IPA's in silico-drivende-risking platform
Enabling more informed lead nomination and increasing the value of therapeutics with in-depth risk mitigation
More
Integrated in silico-drivende-risking
Characteristics
Less
Early
Development phase
Late
Improving the value of therapeutic leads through early-stagehigh-throughput risk assessment and optimization
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Scientific advancements
Advancing the combination of wet lab + in silico
- Service packages update
- Active participation at the Festival of Biologics
- Service offerings adaptation
- B cell discovery developments
- Engaging with the bispecific market
- Neo-antigenexploration
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Fiscal Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Operational Updates
Strategically built for growth
- AI integration and growth
- Platform capabilities
- In silico immunogenicity analysis
- LENSai platform's new feature
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
