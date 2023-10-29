Fiscal Year 2023

Earnings Presentation

July 7, 2023

Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call

Fiscal Year 2023

Business Update

Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call

Overall Takeaways

  • Strong momentum: continued record revenue for 2023 fiscal year-end and hit highest record for quarter in Q4
  • Record breaking sales orders - 3.5 million in June FY2024
  • Talem Therapeutics enters into exclusive research collaboration and license option agreement with Astellas
  • IPA Europe Phage display gains impressive momentum
  • B cell screening capabilities to include camelid family
  • BioStrand generates $790K in service quotes with 80% in past 6 weeks
  • Data management / SAAS model on the horizon

The HUB of

Biotherapeutic

Intelligence

Spotlight on business

Sales highlights

Record revenue achieved

  • Sales efforts
  • Shifting discovery paradigm
  • Results

Antibody discovery signed sales orders by month

IPA's integrated solution:

Early in silico optimization enables effective triaging

Seamlessly integrated with high quality wet lab for downstream characterization

Conventional discovery

screening funnel

IPA's in silico-driven, integrated

Ab discovery/development

Specificity/affinity

Function

Sequence ID

Humanization

Immunogenicity

Developability

Lead

Low

attrition

cost

Increasing

wet lab

expenditure

High

attrition

cost

In vivo/preclinical-ready

Wet lab cycle

Specificity

Affinity

Humanization

Immunogenicity

In silico

Liability

Function

Developability

  • Fully integrated, early in silico screening
  • Larger pool of clones can move into developability
  • Reduced cost of attrition due to manageable wet lab expenditure

Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call

Spotlight on business

Business development highlights

In silico discovery

  • Business development activities
  • Results
    • Astellas
    • BriaCell
    • Other

Spotlight on business

Scientific advancements

Advancing the combination of wet lab + in silico

  • Expansion of single B cell-based antibody discovery: VHHs
  • Phage display with expanded sequence output

Talem update

Talem Pipeline

Program/Target

TATX-021 (ALK1)

TATX-112 (TrkB)

TATX-200 (TrkBxCD3)

Indication

Vascular pathologies, in particular

  • Diabetic retinopathy
  • Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Solid tumors, in particular

  • Breast cancer
  • Non-smallcell lung cancer
  • Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer, in particular

  • Triple-negativebreast cancer
  • HER2 negative breast cancer

Status

Lead candidate selection of potential first- and best-in-class molecules from prioritized endogenous target binders

  • Determination of mode of action

Lead candidate selection of potential first- and best-in-class molecules from prioritized potential internalizing antibodies

  • Unique therapeutic modality
  • Flexible deal structures to enable testing with ADC technologies from prospective partners
  • Provisional patent filed

Potential first- and best-in-class lead candidates selected

  • Simultaneous bi-target binding confirmed
  • Bi-targetdependent activation of reporter T-cells, preliminary proof-of-concept
  • Provisional patent filed

