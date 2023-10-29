Fiscal Year 2023
Earnings Presentation
July 7, 2023 | ipatherapeutics.com | NASDAQ: IPA, TSXV: IPA
Disclosures
Disclaimer
This presentation is not, & nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, the facilities or of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors & does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. These projections should not be considered a representation of the Company's potential cash generation performance in any way.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company's long-term business objective. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeting" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations & assumptions of the Company's management about the Company's business, planned acquisitions, future plans, anticipated events & other future conditions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document & are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation.
The forward-looking statements that are contained in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions, including: the progress, timing and costs related to the execution of the Company's business plan and strategy; estimates and projections regarding the industry in which the Company operates; the future success of research and development activities; the absence of material changes in general business and economic conditions; estimates regarding the future financing and capital requirements; and the absence of adverse changes in relevant laws and regulations. As a consequence, actual results might differ materially from results forecast or suggested in these forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis which may be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.comand SEC at www.sec.gov.
Furthermore, forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
2
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Fiscal Year 2023
Business Update
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
3
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Overall Takeaways
- Strong momentum: continued record revenue for 2023 fiscal year-end and hit highest record for quarter in Q4
- Record breaking sales orders - 3.5 million in June FY2024
- Talem Therapeutics enters into exclusive research collaboration and license option agreement with Astellas
- IPA Europe Phage display gains impressive momentum
- B cell screening capabilities to include camelid family
- BioStrand generates $790K in service quotes with 80% in past 6 weeks
- Data management / SAAS model on the horizon
The HUB of
Biotherapeutic
Intelligence
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
4
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Sales highlights
Record revenue achieved
- Sales efforts
- Shifting discovery paradigm
- Results
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
5
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Antibody discovery signed sales orders by month
IPA's integrated solution:
Early in silico optimization enables effective triaging
Seamlessly integrated with high quality wet lab for downstream characterization
Conventional discovery
screening funnel
IPA's in silico-driven, integrated
Ab discovery/development
Specificity/affinity
Function
Sequence ID
Humanization
Immunogenicity
Developability
Lead
Low
attrition
cost
Increasing
wet lab
expenditure
High
attrition
cost
In vivo/preclinical-ready
Wet lab cycle
Specificity
Affinity
Humanization
Immunogenicity
In silico
Liability
Function
Developability
- Fully integrated, early in silico screening
- Larger pool of clones can move into developability
- Reduced cost of attrition due to manageable wet lab expenditure
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Business development highlights
In silico discovery
- Business development activities
- Results
- Astellas
- BriaCell
- Other
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
8
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Spotlight on business
Scientific advancements
Advancing the combination of wet lab + in silico
- Expansion of single B cell-based antibody discovery: VHHs
- Phage display with expanded sequence output
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV.
9
Fiscal Year 2023 Q4 Earnings Call
Talem update
Talem Pipeline
Program/Target
TATX-021 (ALK1)
TATX-112 (TrkB)
TATX-200 (TrkBxCD3)
Indication
Vascular pathologies, in particular
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
Solid tumors, in particular
- Breast cancer
- Non-smallcell lung cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
Breast Cancer, in particular
- Triple-negativebreast cancer
- HER2 negative breast cancer
Status
Lead candidate selection of potential first- and best-in-class molecules from prioritized endogenous target binders
- Determination of mode of action
Lead candidate selection of potential first- and best-in-class molecules from prioritized potential internalizing antibodies
- Unique therapeutic modality
- Flexible deal structures to enable testing with ADC technologies from prospective partners
- Provisional patent filed
Potential first- and best-in-class lead candidates selected
- Simultaneous bi-target binding confirmed
- Bi-targetdependent activation of reporter T-cells, preliminary proof-of-concept
- Provisional patent filed
ir.ipatherapeutics.com| NASDAQ:IPA
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2023 15:06:43 UTC.