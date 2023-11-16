Communiqué officiel de IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : Report of Voting Results Submitted Pursuant to - Form 6-K
November 16, 2023 at 05:18 pm EST
Share
Report of Voting Results
Submitted Pursuant to
Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 -Continuous Disclosure Obligations
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual general meeting of shareholders of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on November 9, 2023, via live webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Corporation's management information circular dated October 16, 2023 (the "Circular").
(a)The number of directors was set at five. The following are the voting results on this matter:
FOR
% FOR
AGAINST
% AGAINST
Number of Directors
8,516,846
93.29%
612,909
6.71%
(b)In the Circular, management of the Corporation proposed five nominees for election as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. All five nominees were elected. The following are the voting results on this matter:
FOR
% FOR
WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Jennifer L. Bath
6,985,276
94.46%
409,710
5.54%
Chris Buyse
7,325,144
99.06%
69,842
0.94%
Mitch Levine
7,324,705
99.05%
70,281
0.95%
Barry A. Springer
7,324,876
99.05%
70,110
0.95%
Dirk Witters
7,335,209
99.19%
59,777
0.81%
(c)Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. The following are the voting results on this matter:
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2023 22:16:07 UTC.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a Canada-based biotherapeutic research and technology company. The Company is a supplier of custom antibody discovery services. The Company offers species-agnostic advancements, such as the B cell Select single-cell interrogation technology, DeepDisplay custom phage libraries, as well as the Abthena bispecific program- platforms. It leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its technologies in bio platform-based antibody discovery. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners. The Company offers support to its partners, including rapid multi-omic analysis, customized project design, and others.