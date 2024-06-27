ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristin Taylor as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Taylor has been serving as Interim CFO since September 19th, 2023, and now transitions into the role on a permanent basis.

Ms. Taylor is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in both early-stage and large growth companies, including those privately held, private equity-backed, and publicly listed. She has a strong background in driving growth, establishing infrastructure, and implementing effective strategies for value creation in dynamic, scaling environments. Prior to joining IPA, Ms. Taylor served as the Chief Financial Officer of Bay West LLC and B-MoGen Biotechnologies Inc., along with capital markets and liquidity management roles at Prime Therapeutics and Medtronic. Previous to her corporate experience, she held technical and consulting roles in public accounting. Her expertise spans growth strategies and execution, fundraising and recapitalizations, due diligence and acquisition integration, financial analysis, accounting, audit and tax compliance, staff leadership and development, process development and IT initiatives, and board and investor relations.

Ms. Taylor holds an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, where she was a Carlson Scholar, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Accounting and a Minor in Communications. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to ImmunoPrecise as our new CFO,” said Jennifer Bath, CEO of IPA. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive our growth and strategic initiatives forward. Her performance during her interim tenure has been exemplary, and we are confident in her ability to lead our financial operations.”

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

The IPA Family is a biotherapeutic research and technology group that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”). For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include our expectations regarding Kristin Taylor’s impact as Chief Financial Officer and our future growth and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include economic conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in our filings with securities regulators in the United States and Canada. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

