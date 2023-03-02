Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    IPA   CA45257F2008

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

(IPA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:52:12 2023-03-02 am EST
3.900 USD   +3.72%
10:12aImmunoprecise Antibodies : IpA Corporate Presentation
PU
01/05Immunoprecise Antibodies : Report of Voting Results - Form 6-K
PU
01/05Anna K. Petterson Do Not Act as a Director of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
CI
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : IpA Corporate Presentation

03/02/2023 | 10:12am EST
Toward full in silico drug discovery

Conquering the impossible

March 2023| NASDAQ:IPA

Disclosures

Disclaimer

This presentation is not, & nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, the facilities or of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors & does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. These projections should not be considered a representation of the Company's potential cash generation performance in any way.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company's long-term business objective. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeting" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations & assumptions of the Company's management about the Company's business, planned acquisitions, future plans, anticipated events & other future conditions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document & are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation.

The forward-looking statements that are contained in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions, including: the progress, timing and costs related to the execution of the Company's business plan and strategy; estimates and projections regarding the industry in which the Company operates; the future success of research and development activities; the absence of material changes in general business and economic conditions; estimates regarding the future financing and capital requirements; and the absence of adverse changes in relevant laws and regulations. As a consequence, actual results might differ materially from results forecast or suggested in these forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis which may be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.comand SEC at www.sec.gov.

Furthermore, forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV. CONFIDENTIAL

2

About ImmunoPrecise

IPA (ImmunoPrecise Antibodies) is revolutionizing the antibody discovery industry with its cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven platform, LENSai.

Founded in 1983

Our mission:

is to reduce the risk, time, and cost associated with antibody discovery, ultimately leading to safer and more effective therapies that reach patients faster and provide unparalleled value for partners and investors.

Invested in transformation and the future

Vision In 2018, the company began an ambitious transformation, including strategic investments into technology-focusedR&D and acquisitions

One core focus - developing clinically-relevant antibodies while obtaining massive amounts of high-quality data.

Antibody Development +

AI Technology

Example: Best-in-class

LENSai from BioStrand

high-throughput single

(an IPA subsidiary) is the

memory B cell sorting used

world's only revolutionary

to directly extract the DNA

AI algorithm that analyzes

sequences of antibodies

multi-omics data

with KNOWN FUNCTIONS,

simultaneously at

representing potentially

unlimited scale.

life-saving therapies.

Our technologies are game-changers.

Industry-leadingwet-lab tech provides clinically validated, large-scale annotated DNA sequences with functional data, analyzed in a scalable cloud repository.

Our human libraries contain billions of antibody sequencesthat can be easily and rapidly screened, making them a go-toresource massive data analysis.

Clients: 80% of top 20 pharma

Robust end-to-end discovery, development and manufacturing services with individualized access to best-in-class AI algorithms.

#1 ranked CRO

Acclaimed by independent company Roots Analysis.1

1. ROOTS 2022, Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market (4th Edition), 2021-2035;pp.118

Disclaimer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2023 -31,3 M -23,0 M -23,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 128 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer L. Bath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad McConn Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Chairman
Ilse Roodink Chief Scientific Officer
Gregory S. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.-27.83%94
CSL LIMITED1.77%95 469
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.85%42 245
BIOGEN INC.-1.70%39 330
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-2.59%31 408
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.1.67%20 801