Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPA   CA45257F2008

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

(IPA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  20:22:57 18/04/2023 BST
2.673 USD   +3.59%
08:38pImmunoprecise Antibodies : IpA Corporate Presentation
PU
03/31ImmunoPrecise's Subsidiary Talem Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration and License Option Agreement with Astellas
AQ
03/30ImmunoPrecise Enters Into Research Collaboration, License Option Agreement With Xyphos Biosciences
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : IpA Corporate Presentation

04/18/2023 | 08:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Decoding life's language:

The ChatGPT of genomics

April 2023| NASDAQ:IPA

Disclosures

Disclaimer

This presentation is not, & nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, the facilities or of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors & does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. These projections should not be considered a representation of the Company's potential cash generation performance in any way.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company's long-term business objective. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeting" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations & assumptions of the Company's management about the Company's business, planned acquisitions, future plans, anticipated events & other future conditions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document & are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation.

The forward-looking statements that are contained in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions, including: the progress, timing and costs related to the execution of the Company's business plan and strategy; estimates and projections regarding the industry in which the Company operates; the future success of research and development activities; the absence of material changes in general business and economic conditions; estimates regarding the future financing and capital requirements; and the absence of adverse changes in relevant laws and regulations. As a consequence, actual results might differ materially from results forecast or suggested in these forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis which may be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.comand SEC at www.sec.gov.

Furthermore, forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV. CONFIDENTIAL

2

Welcome

Revolutionizing drug discovery with LENSai

IPA is an AI-driven technology company at the forefront of genomic data analysis.

LENSai™ Integrated Intelligence Technology, powered by our patented HYFT™ technology, revolutionizes researchers' understanding and analysis of omic data, leading to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV. CONFIDENTIAL

3

Unlocking genomic insights with HYFT™ technology

The power of HYFTs

Designed to address the complex challenges faced by researchers in the field of drug discovery. HYFTs make it effortless to analyze massive amounts of biological data, producing scalable actionable insights revealing new discoveries with speed

and accuracy.

First-in-class patented AI platform

©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV. CONFIDENTIAL

4

Wide-range of applications in genomics & biotechnology

The first technology integrating diverse genetic data and providing scaleable insight into: genomic sequence, structure, function.

Sequence:

Structure:

NLP-based:

Multi-omics,

Alpha fold,ESM-2,

Patents,

RNA, DNA &

Rosetta fold,

Peer-reviewed

Proteins

Cryo-EM,

Literature,

Crystallography

Clinical trials

Accelerating new avenues for pharmaceutical discovery and research.

©2023 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. All rights reserved. IPA is a trademark of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies LTD. BioStrand is an independently operating subsidiary of BioStrand, BV. LENSai and HYFTS are trademarks of BioStrand, BV. CONFIDENTIAL

5

Disclaimer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 19:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
08:38pImmunoprecise Antibodies : IpA Corporate Presentation
PU
03/31ImmunoPrecise's Subsidiary Talem Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration and Licen..
AQ
03/30ImmunoPrecise Enters Into Research Collaboration, License Option Agreement With Xyphos ..
MT
03/30ImmunoPrecise's Subsidiary Talem Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration and Licen..
BU
03/30ImmunoPrecise’s Subsidiary Talem Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration and ..
CI
03/28Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. - European Patent Office to Grant BioKey's Patent Applica..
AQ
03/27European Patent Office to Grant BioKey's Patent Application for Foundational HYFT® Tech..
BU
03/27ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Announces European Patent Office to Grant Biokey’S P..
CI
03/23ImmunoPrecise Presents Novel T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies Addressing a Unique ..
BU
03/16Transcript : ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20,8 M 15,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2023 -26,0 M -19,4 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,3 M 64,4 M 52,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer L. Bath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad McConn Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Chairman
Ilse Roodink Chief Scientific Officer
Gregory S. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.-50.48%64
CSL LIMITED4.90%97 462
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.41%43 797
BIOGEN INC.5.52%42 219
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-9.61%29 148
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-6.30%19 278
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer