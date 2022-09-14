IPA Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSXV: IPA), an advanced biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022.

“Our biggest surprise this quarter was how rapidly our iterative-feedback AI software platform for antibody discovery advanced toward commercialization,” stated Dr. Jennifer Bath, IPA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are clearly excited about the potential of our most recent acquisition, BioStrand, and look forward to working together to leverage their elegant software and iterative AI platform with IPA’s clinically validated wet lab technologies, to realize the full potential of our capabilities to deliver the next generation of cancer and immunology therapies to modernize all aspects of antibody discovery and development,” Dr. Bath continued, “We aim to transform how we discover and develop novel therapeutics as we continue to shorten drug discovery timelines and to design safer, more targeted therapies for patients.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Summary*

(All comparisons are to the period ended July 31, 2021)

The Company’s total revenue of $4.7 million was an increase of $0.1 million or 2.2% as compared to total revenue of $4.6 million from the same period last year.

The Company, primarily through its subsidiary Talem Therapeutics LLC, invested $5.8 million in strategic research and development costs as compared to an investment of $1.1 million in the same period last year.

The Company recorded a net loss of $9.4 million, as compared to net loss of $3.2 million during the same period last year.

As of July 31, 2022, the Company held cash of $19.2 million.

*Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Financial Results

Revenue

The Company achieved revenue of $4.7 million during the three months ended July 31, 2022, a 2.2% increase from the three months ended July 31, 2021. Growth was primarily driven by increases in protein manufacturing and cryostorage services. Revenue during the three months ended July 31, 2022, was impacted by the weakening of the euro due to the effect of foreign currency translations. On a consolidated basis, total revenue was negatively impacted by $0.3 million as compared to the three months ended July 31, 2021.

Research & Development

R&D increased to $5.8 million from $1.1 million during the three months ended July 31, 2021, primarily due to strategic investment in the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 PolyTope® antibody combination therapy. A total of $5.2 million in costs were incurred for GMP manufacturing of the therapy.

Net Loss

The Company recorded a net loss of $9.4 million during the three months ended July 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021. The increased net loss is primarily due to the Company’s investment in R&D related to the SARS CoV-2 PolyTope® cocktail, increased salaries and benefits to support the Company’s strategic plans, increased amortization from intangible assets recorded in connection with the BioStrand acquisition, and increased consulting fees.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 31, 2022, the Company held cash of $19.2 million as compared to $30.0 million as of April 30, 2022, and had working capital of $21.7 million. The Company’s internal forecast indicates the cash on hand will sustain its existing operations for at least 12 months.

On October 13, 2021, an at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering facility was entered into with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as sole sales agent (“Agent”). The Company will be entitled, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the ATM agreement, to sell through the Agent common shares of the Company having an aggregate gross sales price of up to US $50 million. As of September 14, 2022, US $50 million of the Company’s stock remained available for sale under the ATM facility.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a biotherapeutic research and technology company that leverages systems biology, multi-omics modelling and complex artificial intelligence systems to support its proprietary technologies in bioplatform-based antibody discovery. Services include highly specialized, full-continuum therapeutic biologics discovery, development, and out-licensing to support its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel biologics against the most challenging targets. For further information, visit www.ipatherapeutics.com

