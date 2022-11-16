ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : 2022 Information Circular 11/16/2022 | 05:19pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. Unit 3204 - 4464 Markham Street Victoria, BC V8Z 7X8 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 13, 2022 AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR November 11, 2022 - 2 - IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. Unit 3204 - 4464 Markham Street, Victoria, BC V8Z 7X8 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 1 Place Ville Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4M4 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EST) for the following purposes: to receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, together with the auditors' report thereon; to set the number of directors at six persons; to elect Jennifer L. Bath, Robert D. Burke, Lisa Helbling, James Kuo, Anna K. Pettersson and Gregory S. Smith as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; to reappoint Grant Thornton LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; to consider, and if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; to consider, and if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's shareholder rights plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. All registered shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The Company's board of directors requests that all registered shareholders who will not be attending the Meeting read, date, and sign the accompanying proxy and deliver it to Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"). If a registered shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Computershare, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Unit, by fax at 1-866-249-7775 (in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (outside North America), or by internet at www.investorvote.com by 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, December 9, 2022 (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment or postponement of the meeting at which the proxy is to be used), then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Company, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions set forth in the accompanying Information Circular. An Information Circular and a form of proxy accompany this notice. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, the 11th day of November 2022. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. "Jennifer L. Bath" Jennifer L. Bath Chief Executive Officer, President and Director IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. Unit 3204 - 4464 Markham Street, Victoria, BC V8Z 7X8 INFORMATION CIRCULAR November 11, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Information Circular accompanies the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Notice") and is furnished to shareholders holding common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders to be held at 1 Place Ville Marie, 40th Floor, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4M4 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EST), or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Date and Currency The date of this Information Circular is November 11, 2022, and unless stated otherwise, all information is provided as of that date. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars. MANAGEMENT SOLICITATION OF PROXIES The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made, without special compensation, by the directors, officers, and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining their principal's authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold Common Shares in their respective names to furnish this proxy material to their customers, and the Company may reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The Company will bear the cost of the solicitation. No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation. APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXY Appointment of Proxy Registered shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. A shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Common Share that such shareholder holds on the record date of November 10, 2022, on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. A SHAREHOLDER HAS THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON OR COMPANY (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR OR ON BEHALF OF THAT SHAREHOLDER AT THE MEETING, OTHER THAN THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY. - 4 - TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT, THE SHAREHOLDER MAY DO SO BY STRIKING OUT THE PRINTED NAMES AND INSERTING THE NAME OF SUCH OTHER PERSON AND, IF DESIRED, AN ALTERNATE TO SUCH PERSON, IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. SUCH SHAREHOLDER SHOULD NOTIFY THE NOMINEE OF THE APPOINTMENT, OBTAIN THE NOMINEE'S CONSENT TO ACT AS PROXY AND SHOULD PROVIDE INSTRUCTION TO THE NOMINEE ON HOW THE SHAREHOLDER'S COMMON SHARES SHOULD BE VOTED. THE NOMINEE SHOULD BRING PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO THE MEETING. In order to be voted, the completed form of proxy must be received by the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") at their offices located at 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, Attention: Proxy Unit, by fax at 1-866-249-7775 (in North America) or 1-416-263-9524 (outside North America), or by internet at www.investorvote.com no later than forty-eight hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the Meeting, or adjournment or postponement thereof. A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the shareholder who is giving it or by that shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by duly authorized officer or attorney-in-fact for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in-fact for an individual shareholder or joint shareholders, or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must accompany the form of proxy. Revocation of Proxies A shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that shareholder or by that shareholder's attorney-in-fact authorized in writing or, where the shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation; and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company at the address set forth above, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (ii) to the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (iii) in any other manner provided by law. Also, a proxy will automatically be revoked by either: (i) attendance at the Meeting and participation in a poll (ballot) by a shareholder, or (ii) submission of a subsequent proxy in accordance with the foregoing procedures. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to any such revocation. VOTING OF PROXIES Manner of Voting by Proxy A shareholder may indicate the manner in which the Designated Persons are to vote with respect to a matter to be voted upon at the Meeting by marking the appropriate space. If the instructions as to voting indicated in the proxy are certain, the Common Shares represented by the proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions given in the proxy. If the shareholder specifies a choice in the proxy with respect to a matter to be acted upon, then the Common Shares represented will be voted or withheld from the vote on that matter accordingly. The Common Shares represented by a proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and if the shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Common Shares will be voted accordingly. IF NO CHOICE IS SPECIFIED IN THE PROXY WITH RESPECT TO A MATTER TO BE ACTED UPON, THE PROXY CONFERS DISCRETIONARY AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THAT MATTER UPON THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. IT IS INTENDED THAT THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL VOTE THE COMMON SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF EACH MATTER IDENTIFIED IN THE PROXY AND FOR THE NOMINEES OF THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR DIRECTORS AND AUDITOR. - 5 - The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting, including any amendments or variations to any matters identified in the Notice, and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company is not aware of any such amendments, variations, or other matters to come before the Meeting. In the case of abstentions from, or withholding of, the voting of the Common Shares on any matter, the Common Shares that are the subject of the abstention or withholding will be counted for determination of a quorum but will not be counted as affirmative or negative on the matter to be voted upon. ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS The information set out in this section is of significant importance to those shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to in this Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co., being the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms), and in the United States, under the name Cede Co., as nominee for the Depository Trust Company (which acts as a brokerage depository for many U.S. firms and custodial banks). Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Common

Shares are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting. Regulatory polices require intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholder meetings. Beneficial Shareholders have the option of not objecting to their intermediary disclosing certain ownership information about themselves to the Company (such Beneficial Shareholders are designated as non- objecting beneficial owners, or "NOBOs") or objecting to their intermediary disclosing ownership information about themselves to the Company (such Beneficial Shareholders are designated as objecting beneficial owners, or "OBOs"). In accordance with National Instrument 54-101- Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, the Company, or its agent, will send the Notice, this Information Circular and a request for voting instructions (a "VIF"), instead of a proxy (the Notice, Information Circular and VIF or proxy are collectively referred to as the "Meeting Materials") directly to the NOBOs. The Company does not intend to send the Meeting Materials directly to OBOs and does not intend to pay for intermediaries to send such materials to OBOs. Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Meeting Materials unless their intermediary assumes the costs of delivery. Meeting Materials sent to Beneficial Shareholders are accompanied by a VIF, instead of a proxy. By returning the VIF in accordance with the instructions noted on it, a Beneficial Shareholder is able to instruct the intermediary (or other registered shareholder) how to vote the Beneficial Shareholder's Common Shares on the Beneficial Shareholder's behalf. For this to occur, it is important that the VIF be completed and returned in accordance with the specific instructions noted on the VIF. The majority of intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from Beneficial Shareholders to Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions in Canada and Broadridge Financial Services Inc. in the United States (collectively "Broadridge"). Broadridge typically prepares a machine-readable VIF, mails these VIFs to Beneficial Shareholders and asks Beneficial Shareholders to return the VIFs to Broadridge, usually by way of mail, the Internet or telephone. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting by proxies for which Broadridge has solicited voting instructions. A Beneficial Shareholder who receives a Broadridge VIF cannot use that form to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting. The VIF must be returned to Broadridge (or instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares must otherwise be communicated to Broadridge) well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted. If you have any questions respecting the voting of Common Shares held through an intermediary, please contact that intermediary for assistance. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 22:18:49 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. 05:19p Immunoprecise Antibodies : 2022 Information Circular PU 05:19p Immunoprecise Antibodies : 2022 Certificate of Abridgment PU 05:19p Immunoprecise Antibodies : 2022 Combined Financial Statements and Management Discussion an.. PU 11/02 Immunoprecise Antibodies : STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION - Form 6-K PU 10/17 Immunoprecise Antibodies : Notice of the meeting and record date dated October 14, 2022 - .. PU 10/12 IPA's Subsidiary Talem Therapeutics Licenses Antibodies for Three OmniChicken-Derived P.. MT 10/12 ImmunoPrecise Brief: IPA's Subsidiary Talem Therapeutics Licenses An.. MT 10/12 IPA's Subsidiary Talem Therapeutics Licenses Antibodies for Three OmniChicken-Derived P.. BU 09/15 IPA - NIAID Confirms IPA's PolyTope TATX-03 Neutralizing Activity Against the Currently.. AQ 09/14 Immunoprecise Antibodies : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED J.. PU