ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : Investor Presentation January 2022
01/03/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Investor Presentation January 2022
immunoprecise.com | NASDAQ:IPA, TSXV:IPA
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -InnovationAccelerated
Disclosures
Disclaimer
This presentation is not, & nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, the facilities or of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors & does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. These projections should not be considered a representation of the Company's potential cash generation performance in any way.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements, including future-oriented financial information ("FOFI"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of language such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "potential" & "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations & assumptions of the Company's management about the Company's business, planned acquisitions, future plans, anticipated events & other future conditions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document & are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Inevitably, some assumptions will not materialize, & anticipated events & circumstances may affect the ultimate financial results. Projections are inherently subject to substantial & numerous uncertainties & to a wide variety of significant business, economic & competitive risks, & the assumptions underlying the projections may be inaccurate in any material respect, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021, a copy of which may be obtained from SEDAR.com. The purpose of FOFI provided in this presentation is to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company's long-term business objectives. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
2
At-a-Glance
Corporate Profile
Capital Structure (all values in CAD unless otherwise noted)
InnovationAccelerated
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - founded in 1983 the company is a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, the Company went public in 2016.
IPA along with its wholly owned subsidiary Talem Therapeutics is an innovation-driven, technology platform
SHARES DATA, 2021 (as of December 31, 2021)
Shares Outstanding
19,453,690
Share Price (CAD)
$6.89
Market Cap
$134,035,924
BALANCES (as of October 31st, 2021)
Cash on Hand
$38,359,967
Debt(1)
$1,317,000
company supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in its quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets.
Private placement debentures at 10% interest. Balance is due May 15th, 2022.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -
3
The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi- vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput,data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.
Headquartered in Canada, the company has offices in the U.S., including Talem Therapeutics headquartered in Cambridge, MA as well as Europe.
The company is dual listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under ticker (NASDAQ: IPA); and the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker (TSX: IPA)
WARRANTS (as of October 31st, 2021)
Balance
Weighted Average
Weighted Average
Future Cash
Exercise Price
Life Remaining
Opportunity
(Years)
915,383
$3.50
0.40
$3,203,841
130,111
$16.81(1)
4.26
$2,187,166(1)
(1) Price and cash value stated in USD
OPTIONS (as of July 31st, 2021)
Weighted
Weighted Average
Balance
Average
Life Remaining (Years)
Exercise Price
Exercisable
1,161,400
$6.39
2.27
Unvested
264,250
$15.87
4.08
Total
1,425,650
$8.15
2.61
IPA Development Milestones
1984 IPA Opens
2010 B cell Select™ Launches
2016 RTO, TSXV: IPA
2017 OmniAb® Preferred Provider Status
Acquired UPE
2018 Headquarters moved to US
Acquired ModiQuest Research
2019 DeepDisplay™ Launches
Talem created: Internal TATX Pipeline Established
Talem Receives OmniAb® License
2020 Coronavirus Programs Launch
Janssen Research Agreement
2021 Talem TATX-112 progress update in Cancer and Alzheimer (April)
Recent agreements: Janssen Research & Development, Genmab, Twist Bioscience, Mila, Zymeworks, Radboud University
Medical Center, Eindhoven University of Technology, LiteVax, NRC, University of Victoria, National Institutes of Health.
Disruptor of traditional multi-vendor drug discovery model
Modernizing drug- and lead-candidate discovery process through unparalleled technology platforms
Accelerated growth opportunities through multiple pathways to commercialization
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:48:02 UTC.