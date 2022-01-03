Log in
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies : Investor Presentation January 2022

01/03/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Investor Presentation January 2022

immunoprecise.com | NASDAQ:IPA, TSXV:IPA

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies - InnovationAccelerated

Disclosures

Disclaimer

This presentation is not, & nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the "Company") securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, the facilities or of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors & does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor. All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate. The Company has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein. These projections should not be considered a representation of the Company's potential cash generation performance in any way.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements, including future-oriented financial information ("FOFI"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of language such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "potential" & "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs, expectations & assumptions of the Company's management about the Company's business, planned acquisitions, future plans, anticipated events & other future conditions. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this document & are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Inevitably, some assumptions will not materialize, & anticipated events & circumstances may affect the ultimate financial results. Projections are inherently subject to substantial & numerous uncertainties & to a wide variety of significant business, economic & competitive risks, & the assumptions underlying the projections may be inaccurate in any material respect, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021, a copy of which may be obtained from SEDAR.com. The purpose of FOFI provided in this presentation is to provide prospective investors with information pertaining to the Company's long-term business objectives. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

2

At-a-Glance

Corporate Profile

Capital Structure (all values in CAD unless otherwise noted)

InnovationAccelerated

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES - founded in 1983 the company is a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, the Company went public in 2016.

IPA along with its wholly owned subsidiary Talem Therapeutics is an innovation-driven, technology platform

SHARES DATA, 2021 (as of December 31, 2021)

Shares Outstanding

19,453,690

Share Price (CAD)

$6.89

Market Cap

$134,035,924

BALANCES (as of October 31st, 2021)

Cash on Hand

$38,359,967

Debt(1)

$1,317,000

company supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in its quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets.

  1. Private placement debentures at 10% interest. Balance is due May 15th, 2022.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -

3

The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi- vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput,data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

Headquartered in Canada, the company has offices in the U.S., including Talem Therapeutics headquartered in Cambridge, MA as well as Europe.

The company is dual listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under ticker (NASDAQ: IPA); and the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker (TSX: IPA)

WARRANTS (as of October 31st, 2021)

Balance

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Future Cash

Exercise Price

Life Remaining

Opportunity

(Years)

915,383

$3.50

0.40

$3,203,841

130,111

$16.81(1)

4.26

$2,187,166(1)

(1) Price and cash value stated in USD

OPTIONS (as of July 31st, 2021)

Weighted

Weighted Average

Balance

Average

Life Remaining (Years)

Exercise Price

Exercisable

1,161,400

$6.39

2.27

Unvested

264,250

$15.87

4.08

Total

1,425,650

$8.15

2.61

IPA Development Milestones

1984 IPA Opens

2010 B cell Select™ Launches

2016 RTO, TSXV: IPA

2017 OmniAb® Preferred Provider Status

Acquired UPE

2018 Headquarters moved to US

Acquired ModiQuest Research

2019 DeepDisplay™ Launches

Talem created: Internal TATX Pipeline Established

Talem Receives OmniAb® License

2020 Coronavirus Programs Launch

Janssen Research Agreement

2021 Talem TATX-112 progress update in Cancer and Alzheimer (April)

Recent agreements: Janssen Research & Development, Genmab, Twist Bioscience, Mila, Zymeworks, Radboud University

Medical Center, Eindhoven University of Technology, LiteVax, NRC, University of Victoria, National Institutes of Health.

  • Disruptor of traditional multi-vendor drug discovery model
  • Modernizing drug- and lead-candidate discovery process through unparalleled technology platforms
  • Accelerated growth opportunities through multiple pathways to commercialization

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies - InnovationAccelerated

4

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies - InnovationAccelerated

Recent Company Highlights

  • 12/2021 - IPA and ChemPartner Biologics announce PolyTope® TATX-03 antibody cocktail manufacturing collaboration
  • 11/2021 - IPA announces PolyTope ® reaches multiple milestones
  • 10/2021 - Talem Therapeutics announce multi-target antibody discovery research collaboration with Pierre Fabre
  • 9/2021 - Dutch subsidiary IPA Europe receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation.
  • 8/2021 - IPA welcomes VP of Client Relations and VP of Marketing to its leadership team.
  • 7/2021 - IPA announces PolyTope ® TATX-03 antibody cocktail potently neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in in vitro pseudovirus assays .
  • 6/2021 - Histopathology preclinical data from PolyTope ® program confirms lung inflammation reduction.
  • 6/2021 - Eurofins Discovery and IPA announce collaboration to expand their antibody discovery platform.
  • 6/2021 - IPA unveils results from in vitro characterizations investigating TATX-21, a novel potential first-in-class antibody for Atherosclerosis Cardiovascular Disease (ACVD).
  • 5/2021 - IPA moves SARS-CoV-2 PolyTope ® cocktail program's path toward IND filing.
  • 3/2021 - IPA launches TATX-112 candidate antibody program, for the treatment of cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
  • 3/2021 - IPA identifies a unique antibody, 23-H7, demonstrating in vivo efficacy, an alternative MOA and binds to all tested SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
  • 3/2021 - IPA antibodies announces results from a comprehensive screening of 27 Proprietary Anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies.
  • 2/2021 - IPA announces data preclinical study of TATX-03 PolyTope ® monoclonal antibody cocktail candidate against COVID-19.
  • 2/2021 - IPA closes $21.7M bought deal offering of common shares.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
