ImmunoPrecise Reports Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

12/07/2021 | 08:15am EST
The Company to host an earnings conference call via webcast on December 13, 2021 at the close of market

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights for second quarter fiscal year 2022 on December 13, 2021, after the close of market. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a pre-submitted question-and-answer period.

Investors interested in submitting questions ahead of the call are encouraged to email the Company’s investor relations contact.

Earnings Call Details:

Date: December 13, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13725499
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1517703&tp_key=6a89213907
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the company’s IR pages at https://www.immunoprecise.com/company/events/.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Toronto Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 20,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -9,90 M -9,90 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 110 M 111 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,25 CAD
Average target price 12,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Bath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Helbling Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Chairman
Ilse Roodink Chief Scientific Officer
Gregory S. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.-63.99%110
CSL LIMITED4.63%95 165
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.71%52 197
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.9.08%50 476
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-8.55%32 920