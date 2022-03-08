ImmunoPrecise Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights Conference Call for Wednesday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. ET - Form 6-K

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 8, 2022--IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights for third quarter fiscal year 2022, on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a pre-submitted question-and-answer period.

Investors interested in submitting questions ahead of the call are encouraged to email John Mullaly of LifeSci Advisors, the Company's investor relations contact.

Earnings Call Details:

Date: March 16, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13727621

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1534157&tp_key=1be5e34d32

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.immunoprecise.com/investors/.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

