Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPA   CA45257F2008

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.

(IPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ImmunoPrecise Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights Conference Call for Wednesday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. ET - Form 6-K

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ImmunoPrecise Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights Conference Call for Wednesday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. ET

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 8, 2022--IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights for third quarter fiscal year 2022, on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a pre-submitted question-and-answer period.

Investors interested in submitting questions ahead of the call are encouraged to email John Mullaly of LifeSci Advisors, the Company's investor relations contact.

Earnings Call Details:

Date: March 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13727621
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1534157&tp_key=1be5e34d32
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.immunoprecise.com/investors/.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Toronto Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
 ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.

Contacts

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors
John Mullaly
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
08:13aIMMUNOPRECISE SETS THIRD QUARTER FIS : 30 a.m. ET - Form 6-K
PU
08:07aIMMUNOPRECISE SETS THIRD QUARTER FIS : 30 a.m. ET
BU
01/31ImmunoPrecise up 6.25% in US Pre-Market, Says Antibody Cocktail "Potently Neutralizes" ..
MT
01/31ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Releases Data Demonstrating Strong Neutralizing Potency o..
CI
01/31IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Immunotherapeutic PolyTope® from ImmunoPrecise (IPA) Potently N..
PU
01/31IMMUNOPRECISE BRIEF : Immunotherapeutic Polytope "Potently Neutralizes" the SARS-CoV-2 Omi..
MT
01/31Immunotherapeutic PolyTope® from ImmunoPrecise (IPA) Potently Neutralizes the SARS-CoV-..
BU
01/18IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Relocates European Subsidiary to LEED Certified Campus to Conti..
PU
01/18ImmunoPrecise Relocates European Subsidiary to LEED Certified Campus to Continue to Adv..
BU
01/18ImmunoPrecise Relocates European Subsidiary to LEED Certified Campus to Continue to Adv..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,6 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2022 -17,7 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,37 CAD
Average target price 12,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Bath President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Helbling Chief Financial Officer
James S. Kuo Chairman
Ilse Roodink Chief Scientific Officer
Gregory S. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.-22.06%82
CSL LIMITED-14.12%88 161
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-15.39%41 026
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-2.14%30 869
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-39.22%30 323