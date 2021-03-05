IMVT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Immunovant, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/05/2021 | 11:01am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Immunovant, Inc. ("Immunovant" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IMVT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Immunovant securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/imvt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (2) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (3) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/imvt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Immunovant you have until April 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
