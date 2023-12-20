By Sabela Ojea

Immunovant said it received positive data from its ongoing 24-week Phase 2 clinical trial for its batoclimab treatment for Graves' disease.

The clinical-stage immunology company on Wednesday said the trial results in patients with Graves' disease meaningfully exceeded 50% response rates.

Batoclimab was generally well tolerated with no new safety signals observed in the initial data set.

Graves' disease is an immune system disorder.

