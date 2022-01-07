Immunovant to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 10 - 13, 2022.



40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ﻿

Date: Thursday, January 13th, 2022 Time: 9:45am Eastern Time Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com

About Immunovant, Inc.



Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401 (batoclimab), a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

