Immunovant : to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Form 8-K

Immunovant to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 - Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 10 - 13, 2022.
40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, January 13th, 2022
Time:9:45am Eastern Time
Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, located at www.immunovant.com
About Immunovant, Inc.
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401 (batoclimab), a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.
Contact:
Tom Dorney, MS, MBA
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com
Disclaimer
Immunovant Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 21:07:05 UTC.