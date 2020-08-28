Registration Details for Immunovia's Second Webinar in the Series on IMMray™ PanCan-d: Commercial Test Model Study & Update on Launch Activities

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), today announced that the company will be hosting the second webinar in the series on Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d. This second webinar will cover the results of the Commercial Test Model Study (link to pr) and updates on the launch activities.

Event Details:

Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d Webinar Series

Webinar No. 2: Commercial Test Model Study & Update on Launch Activities

Date and Time: September 2, 2020 at 16:00 CET

Presenters: Linda Mellby, PhD; Thomas King, MD, PhD, and Laura Chirica, PhD

Immediately after the webinar, the Immunovia team will host a live Q&A session.

To join the Webinar: Register for Webinar

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber

Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/registration-details-for-immunovia-s-second-webinar-in-the-series-on-immray--pancan-d--commercial-te,c3183172

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Immunovia AB