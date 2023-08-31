31st August 2023 - 4:47 pm

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE:IMM), ("ImmuPharma" or the "Company"), the specialist drug discovery and development company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (the "Period").

Key Highlights (including post Period review)

Financials

Loss for the Period of £0.8m (30 June 2022: £1.7m)

Research and development expenses of £0.8m (30 June 2022: £1.0m)

Administrative expenses of £0.4m (30 June 2022: £0.6m)

Share based expense of £0.1m (30 June 2022: £0.1m)

Cash balance of £0.2m as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: £0.2m)

Derivative financial asset of £0.6m as at 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: £0.6m)

Basic and diluted loss per share of 0.25p (30 June 2022: 0.58p)

Successful fundraising - see separate announcement today

Portfolio

In February 2023 an adaptive Phase 2/3 study for Lupuzor™ in SLE/Lupus patients was agreed with US partner, Avion Pharmaceuticals.

In March 2023 a collaboration with Orano SA on ImmuPharma's peptide technology was announced.

In May 2023, ImmuPharma received positive guidance from the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") following the Pre-Investigational New Drug ("PIND") meeting supporting a Phase 2/3 adaptive clinical study of P140 in CIDP.

In June 2023, confirmation that following receipt of comprehensive guidance from the FDA, a Phase 2/3 adaptive clinical trial of P140 (Lupuzor™) in patients with Lupus will commence in H2 2023.

Established discussions with new potential corporate partners across the P140 platform and anti-infective programmes.

Corporate

In August 2023, the Board was strengthened with two NED appointments: Dr Laurence Reilly & Dr Sébastien Goudreau.

Commenting on the statement and outlook Tim McCarthy, CEO and Chairman, said:

"We continue to make positive progressive steps for ImmuPharma. As a Board, we remain focused on bringing our two key late stage P140 clinical assets in Lupus and CIDP through their final clinical trials and to the market.

The drive to conclude further commercial and partnering deals will be accelerated over this next period and which is now bolstered by the recently announced new Board appointments.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank its shareholders for their continued patience and support, as well as its staff, corporate and scientific advisers and our partners including CNRS and Avion."

