    IMC   AU000000IMC7

IMMURON LIMITED

(IMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
0.11 AUD   +2.33%
12:19aIMMURON : Application for quotation of securities - IMC
PU
12/16IMMURON : Results of Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
11/16IMMURON : NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immuron : Application for quotation of securities - IMC

12/17/2021 | 12:19am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

IMMURON LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

IMC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

218,750

17/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

IMMURON LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

80063114045

1.3

ASX issuer code

IMC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

16-Dec-2021 17:39

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

IMC

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

IMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

17/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

218,750

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Per Resolution 4 of AGM held 15 Dec 2021, shares issued in lieu of cash for logistics and marketing services.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.160000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immuron Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
