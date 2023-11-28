Official IMMURON LIMITED press release

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar “Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting”, to be held on Thursday, 30th of November, 2023, 9:00am ADEST.



CEO Steven Lydeamore will provide an overview and update on the business and upcoming milestones.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Lydeamore during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_73dRq8CsQK6Ahor0F8UzgA#/registration

Authorised for release by the Board of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN) is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com